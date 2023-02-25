Bri Teresi may be an influencer in the golf niche, but she sometimes trades her pleated skirts for bikinis and one-piece swimsuits.

Being that she lives in Florida and spends the better part of her time in warm temperatures, she frequently posts several shots from the sandy beaches of favorites like Miami and Fort Lauderdale.

Bri went for an eyebrow-raising black swimsuit recently as she posed not on a beach this time but in front of a stone wall giving off an industrial, high-fashion vibe.

The blonde bombshell proved she’s a natural beauty as she leaned against something yellow and jutted out her hip to give her body a flattering pose. Her toned abs were front and center, as was her hourglass shape.

Her platinum blonde hair was styled in messy beach waves and had a slightly damp look that gave a sexy Victoria’s Secret energy, and her makeup featured dark, smokey eye makeup and dark pink lipstick.

She gazed at the camera with a confident, intense stare in the bathing suit, which was a unique style compared to what she usually sports at the beach.

The bathing suit was supposedly a one-piece but looked more like a bikini as it featured separate bottoms tied to the top by strings that went all down her stomach and back. The top didn’t feature much in terms of coverage but a couple of small pieces of material to cover her modesty.

Bri joked in the caption, “Made ya look 👀,” and tagged Malibu, California, in the stunning shot.

Bri Teresi does occasionally wear one-piece swimsuits

Though she is partial to bikinis, Bri does occasionally wear one-piece swimsuits still, and she did just that while staying at The Breakers Hotel in West Palm Beach, Florida, back in November.

Bri wore a black one-piece swimsuit that offered much more coverage than her recent post, though it did feature cut-outs along each side of her stomach and chest.

She sat in a lounge chair by the pool and elongated her legs out with a confident look on her face, captioning the post, “Love runs HIGH ❤️.”

Bri is a big fan of sports brand WISKII Active

Bri is a big fan of activewear brand WISKII Active, having worn one of the brand’s outfits to Trump National Doral Miami back in October.

She wore a white dress that featured a black collar and chest cut-out with white sneakers, and the whole ensemble had a high-fashion yet sporty vibe to it.

WISKII Active features outfits that have a more exquisite, feminine twist compared to other sports brands, with lots of scalloped detailing and pleated skirts.

They recently introduced the new Heather Gray, with the Dynamic Sports Bra coming in that color as well as several other colors.

That bra costs $59 and matches the 7/8 High-Waist Energy Legging, which costs $72.

Keep an eye out for more WISKII Active ensembles on Bri, especially as she attends various golf tournaments.