Golf influencer Bri Teresi is all about sharing tips from the course and promoting golf-related products, but that doesn’t stop her from enjoying a swimwear selfie every now and then.

The blonde bombshell showed off a beach look even though she appeared to be taking a selfie from a white bathroom, so it wasn’t the intended setting for the ensemble.

However, she made it look sexy either way as she jutted out her hip to get the most flattering angle and showed off her toned abs, most likely achieved by hitting a few balls on the golf course.

She wore a white string bikini that was a pretty basic style with the usual halter neck on top and strings on the sides of the bottoms. But, her top did feature a delicate little lace pattern down the front of the cups.

It looked like she was ready for some rest and relaxation, as she wasn’t all glammed up as usual. She went for a more casual hairstyle, clipping it up into a messy bun and allowing a few strands to hang down, while her makeup was light with just mascara and pink lipstick.

It’s unclear where Bri spent her day, but either way, she’s fortunate to be in a warm climate for swimming and tanning while winter is barely over for most people.

Bri Teresi celebrated St. Patrick’s Day in style

Of course, Bri never forgets to stick to her golf influencer roots, as she recently shared a shot from the green while playing a golf round.

Her ensemble wasn’t particularly golf-worthy as it was a green spandex dress with a cut-out in the center, and she even paired it with heels. Getting a hole in one wearing such a glam look must have been difficult.

Though, it was all in the name of celebrating St. Patrick’s Day, as she wrote in the caption, “Feeling lucky 🍀😋 Happy St. Patrick’s day!”

Bri has modeled for Guess several times

When she’s not hanging out at the golf course, Bri shares posts with shots from her various modeling jobs, including her busiest and biggest with Guess.

She shared a shot of herself in a long green gown that featured a halter neck and a high thigh slit as she lounged on a chair and lifted her hair.

The dress is called the Lace Long Dress on the Guess website and costs $187. It comes in Olive Green, which Bri was wearing, and Black, Pink, and Light Pink.

New arrivals for spring have sprung up on the website, naturally with lots of pink and floral patterns, but also the brand’s signature denim.