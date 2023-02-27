Bri Teresi loves spending time in Florida, with most of her feed being filled with aesthetically pleasing pictures of the clear blue ocean, white sand, and lots of swimsuits.

The golf influencer spends the majority of her time on the green. While she frequently shares tutorials in pleated miniskirts, that doesn’t stop her from sharing what her Instagram was originally full of, and that’s bikinis.

Bri recently posed up a storm while lounging on a boat and living her best life among the waves. She tagged her location as Miami and represented the city in her caption writing, “Miami life 🌊.”

She lay down on the boat with her legs elongated and arched her back as she leaned on one arm to give her body the most flattering angle.

The Guess model wore a black string bikini with spaghetti straps and a small cutout in the center, while the bottoms featured two strings on the sides connected to a metal circle.

Bri wore dark sunglasses for the occasion to hide her eyes from the intense Floridian sun, and her blonde hair was pushed behind her and cascaded down her shoulders.

She put one arm behind her head in a confident pose and smiled at the camera, looking confident as ever.

Bri Teresi appeared in a campaign for the new Colleen Kelly swimwear collection

The blonde bombshell endorses several golf-related products, like the GolfLync app, but she’s also a big fan of swimwear and showed up in the new Colleen Kelly swimwear collection campaign.

Bri shared a shot of herself in a unique salmon one-piece swimsuit with cutouts along the stomach, sides, and chest and a unique design that included bottoms with bigger pieces of fabric going across.

She tagged Colleen Kelly Designs in her post, which appears on the website under 2023 Sexy Swimwear.

Under the new collection, Bri can be seen in the pink Crystal Mist Plunge Suit, which costs $119. It comes in six colors and can be bought with a matching black or white sarong for $45.

Bri Teresi showed off her incredible figure in a salmon pink swimsuit from Colleen Kelly swimwear. Pic credit: @briteresi/Instagram

Bri has been a Guess model for a while now

Of course, that’s not the only designer that Bri supports or works for, as her most prominent job appears to be a modeling gig with Guess.

Her most recent shot was taken at Guess Global Headquarters, and Bri wore a sage green maxi dress with a halter neck and thigh slit. Bri appears on the website in the dress, which has a stunning backless design.

She wore the Lace Long Dress from the brand, which costs $187 and comes in three colors.

Bri has been a model for Guess for a while now, so keep your eyes on her social media for more looks from the new collection.