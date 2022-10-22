Bri Cuoco stunned in a black bikini while on a trip with her boyfriend, Brian Logan Dales. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Bri Cuoco looked fit and stunning as she donned a black bikini for a trip with her boyfriend, singer Brian Logan Dales.

The 33-year-old singer and actress recently got in some leisure time with Dales. The two were all smiles as they posed side-by-side in two sun loungers with red cushions.

Cuoco stunned in a solid black bikini that showcased her incredibly toned physique. She paired her swimsuit with a white bucket hat and round sunglasses over her eyes.

She posed with one hand resting against her hat as Dales leaned in to snap the picture.

Meanwhile, Dales went shirtless for the photo, wearing only a silver chain, sunglasses, and a black baseball cap.

Bri stated that the photo was meant to prove that she went out and got some sun for part of their trip.

Bri Cuoco looked fit, comfortable, and stunning as she enjoyed some sun with her boyfriend on their trip together.

Pic credit: @bricuoco/Instagram

Cuoco and Dales were in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the trip. The following Instagram Story that Cuoco posted showed her and Dales dining at the fine-dining Las Vegas restaurant Carversteak.

The photo tagged Carvesteak and JRNY Travel Club, who must have helped the couple plan their special trip. Cuoco’s photo included a shot of the fancy marble tabletop holding a candle and several fancy wine glasses and water glasses.

An envelope on the table also read, “Happy Anniversary,” suggesting that Cuoco and Dales were on a trip to celebrate their dating anniversary.

Pic credit: @bricuoco/Instagram

It appears that the two enjoyed their trip as Cuoco wrapped it up with a sweet albeit “low quality pic.” However, according to her, it was a “high quality few days” in Vegas.

Pic credit: @bricuoco/Instagram

The sweet photo saw Cuoco planting a kiss on Dales’ face as they said “bye now” to Las Vegas.

Cuoco and Dales also visited Wellness Resort and Spa

Cuoco’s and Dales’ trip to Las Vegas isn’t the only recent trip they have embarked on. Cuoco’s Instagram documents their frequent trips and vacations together.

Before Last Vegas, they went on an excursion to the Civana Wellness Resort and Spa in Arizona. The trip seemed to be full of leisure and relaxation.

In several photos, Cuoco captured the beautiful, secluded desert terrain as she posed among sand and cactuses. In some pictures, she stood alone surveying the landscape, while in others, Dales joined her.

For most of the photos, she kept her look casual with a black graphic t-shirt, a pair of baggy white pants, and black tennis shoes. Dales also looked casual in a Bruce Springsteen graphic t-shirt with a silver chain around his neck.

The two enjoyed the sun, scenery, and delicious-looking meals, including steak and potatoes.

With Las Vegas and Arizona checked off their list, it remains to be seen where they will go for their next couples trip.