Bre Tiesi shows off baby bump in sheer black shirt, skintight pants at dinner

Bre Tiesi before pregnancy. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Faye Sadou/MediaPunch

Bre Tiesi shows off her baby bump in a sheer black shirt during a dinner date at TAO in Los Angeles.

The 31-year-old model is expecting a son with Nick Cannon. The Wild ‘N Out host is expecting a son with Teisi and possibly another set of twins with his baby mother Abby De La Rosa.

In January, Cannon revealed he is expecting his eighth child with the model on his short-lived The Nick Cannon Show after photos from the baby shower leaked.

Bre Tiesi goes to dinner in a black sheer top

Tiesi showed off her growing baby bump in an all-black outfit.

The expecting mother, who divorced former NFL player Johnny Manziel last year, wore a sheer black shirt which made her black bra visible.

Pic credit: Backgrid

She added joggers with leather patches, stiletto heels, and clutched onto a large handbag and her phone.

Pic credit: Backgrid

The model and real estate investor revealed that she is in the last phase of her pregnancy three weeks ago with a workout video.

“Third trimester work,” she wrote in the caption.

Cannon has welcomed seven children with four women. He shares his first two children, twins Monroe and Moroccan Scott, with singer Mariah Carey.

He also has two children: Golden “Sagon” and Powerful Queen, with his former girlfriend, Britanny Bell.

Abby de la Rosa welcomed a pair of twins with the television presenter and Alyssa Scott gave birth to a son Zen, who tragically passed away from brain cancer at just five months old.

Cannon is expecting another child with De La Rose who made the announcement on Instagram at the beginning of the month.

Bre Tiesi wants to embrace pregnancy with photos

Bre Tiesi has documented her pregnancy journey on social media following the announcement at the beginning of the year.

“Pregnancy has been the most powerful yet humbling experience but I am embracing every single moment. Take as many photos as you can I know it’s hard your tired you feel huge and not yourself but stop and soak in every single moment,” she wrote in the caption continuing:

“Life is so beautiful and creating life is indescribable. In this photo I had huge kankles and could barley walk Bc of my hip pain 😂 I felt like a beached whale ..but i had to appreciate My body and what it is doing at whatever cost to bring you to me son 🤍.”

She also shared a romantic photoshoot with Cannon at the time same location.

Nick Cannon recently expressed his opinion on marriage stating that he doesn’t think monogamy is healthy.