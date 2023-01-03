Luciana Gimenez wows in a pink bikini for a beach trip. Pic credit: @lucianagimenez/Instagram

Luciana Gimenez looked like the ultimate beach babe as she slipped into a pink bikini while on vacation.

The 53-year-old, who is the ex of Mick Jagger and mother of his seventh child, exuded confidence as she showed off her age-defying figure.

Luciana dated the legendary rocker in the late 1990s, and the two share a son, 23-year-old Lucas, together.

And even now, over two decades later, the Brazilian TV host is still looking as flawless as ever.

On Sunday, Luciana, who is a household name in her native land, was snapped looking nothing short of sensational while at the beach.

The Brazilian TV host made sure all eyes were on her famous figure and sculpted stomach in her latest beach-ready ensemble.

Luciana Gimenez shows off washboard abs in a pink bikini

Donning a pink bikini, Luciana had legs for days thanks to her barely-there attire.

The beauty’s washboard abs were showcased, too, as she splashed about in the ocean.

The fuchsia two-piece featured a triangle top, string bottoms, and a halter neck – showing off her smooth and soft skin.

Luciana Gimenez looked incredible in her latest beach ensemble. Pic credit: SBCH / BACKGRID

Opting to go makeup free for the beach trip, Luciana let her natural beauty shine thanks to her sun-kissed glow.

To keep her long locks dry, she styled her iconic chocolate tresses on top of her head, with strands cascading behind her shoulders.

Luciana Gimenez has modeled for Chanel

Although Luciana is best known for her brief relationship with Mick, the beauty is a star in her own right.

She first started her modeling career at just 13. Three years later, she was recruited by John Casablancas, founder of Elite Model Management.

From there, things only got better for Luciana – who began strutting her stuff in many cities all over the globe – including Paris, New York, and Milan.

The stunner also bagged a series of high-profile campaigns for brands, including Chanel.

She eventually retired from modeling and went on to start a career in TV, presenting on Brazil’s RedeTV!

According to MailOnline, Luciana used to perform as the Queen of Drums for The Rolling Stones.

The publication also reports that she famously had an affair with Mick behind his then-partner Jerry Hall’s back.

This led to Luciana giving birth to their son Lucas in 1999. The former model found out she was pregnant in 1998 after she and Mick engaged in an eight-month-long affair.

Mick’s infidelity eventually led to him and Jerry calling it quits after 22 years together.