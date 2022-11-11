Anitta wows in a graphic eyeshadow look for a music video. Pic credit: Anitta/YouTube

The Brazilian singer has done it all. Anitta is breaking records and barriers by bringing her Latin heritage into international waters.

She was recently seen wearing an all-black outfit to accept an award next to her dear friend and fellow singer, J Balvin.

But besides her incredible voice and super catchy hit songs, she is now entering the beauty industry in a different way than most people.

Anitta posed wearing a strapless black corset and matching underwear for the camera to promote her newest fragrance.

The songwriter looked sexy, as always, for this intimate shoot. Her gorgeous, silky, reddish hair was styled in big sophisticated waves and placed over her shoulder.

Her makeup remained simple yet super eye-catching and glamorous. Her eyebrows were perfectly filled and shaped, and her plump lips had a pretty shade of nude lipstick.

For accessories, she wore a sparkly pair of long earrings, some rings, and a bracelet of the same color.

Anitta launches intimate perfume for everyone

It was this past July when she decided to partner with the pharmaceutical company Cimed, which is one of the largest companies in her natal country Brazil, to launch her new intimate fragrance she titled Puzzy by Anitta.

The perfume is described by the brand as “made especially for those who have a lot of attitude and know what they want.”

It also contains a hypoallergenic formula without alcohol and parabens and is also gynecologically and dermatologically tested. According to the brand’s website, this perfume can be sprayed on the intimate area or underwear.

Anitta talks about her career with Numéro magazine

The 29-year-old has gone through a lot to get to where she is right now. She started her career back in Brazil, where she was told that she would never make it internationally.

Luckily for her, she didn’t listen and kept pursuing her dream of becoming a well-known singer. The singer and dancer talked with Numéro Magazine about her upbringing and how she became the successful artist she is today, “As a child, I was constantly telling my family that one day I would become a very famous singer.”

“They were always worried that I would be really frustrated if it didn’t work out for me. Nobody wanted to disappoint me by explaining that it was impossible, but I could feel their anxiety. They’ve always supported me though, and my brother even works for me today.”

Anitta has since received numerous awards and several nominations at the Latin Grammy Awards, Billboard Latin Music Awards, and many more.