Brazilian sensation Anitta stuns in tiny green bikini bottoms

Brazilian singer Anitta recently wowed fans in her skimpy green bikini. Pic credit: @anitta/Instagram

Less than a week after she put on a sizzling performance at the MTV Video Music Awards, singer Anitta brought more sizzle with a stunning bikini shot on her social media.

The 29-year-old musician from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, took to her Instagram Story and IG page on Friday, showing off her green bikini and a top representing her country.

An IG Story pic revealed Anitta lifting herself out of a pool of water and posing in skimpy string bikini bottoms and a tied-off green top with “Made in Brazil” written across it in yellow.

In the image, the singer’s brunette locks appeared much shorter than at MTV’s awards show. She also wore some slick shades with mirrored fronts as part of her look, with palm trees and other plants visible behind her in the gorgeous scene.

The photo below also popped up in an Instagram post on Anitta’s page, where she received plenty of feedback from her fans and followers about the look.

As of this writing, the singer had received over a million Likes and 14,000-plus comments in admiration of her various bikini photos.

Pic credit: @anitta/Instagram

Fans react to Anitta’s skimpy green bikini pics

On Anitta’s Instagram post, many fans dropped by to leave comments in English, Portuguese, and Spanish to praise the popular singer.

“Brazil’s greatest achievement is that you were made here,” a translated comment said.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @anitta/Instagram

“OMG so beautiful,” another translated comment on Anitta’s bikini post said.

Pic credit: @anitta/Instagram

While many commenters remarked about the singer’s gorgeous look in her bikini or showed support for Brazil, another individual asked Anitta if she could lend the VMA she won last weekend for a birthday party.

Pic credit: @anitta/Instagram

Anitta performed at MTV’s VMAs and claimed her first

Last weekend’s MTV Video Music Awards featured plenty of performers, with Anitta among the annual show’s eye-catching moments.

The singer made her VMAs debut, wearing a tight blood-red bodysuit as she performed her nominated hit song, Envolver, on stage. According to Billboard, her sizzling routine also included some booty shaking, with Anitta commenting about it during the show.

“VMAs, did you think I wasn’t going to shake my a** tonight?” she asked the crowd ahead of shaking to her 2017 song Vai Malandra.

Anitta shared a video from the performance on her IG page, which tallied over 1.1 million Likes and tens of thousands of comments.

In another first, Anitta took home her first VMA. She won the Best Latin music video award for Envolver, defeating nominees including Bad Bunny, Daddy Yankee, and J Balvin in the category.

Model Ashley Graham presented Anitta with the trophy at the awards show, held at Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center.

“Oh my God,” she said during her acceptance speech. “I really wasn’t expecting this. This is the first time Brazil [is represented] in these awards. I was born and raised in the ghetto, and tonight, I performed music that was once considered a crime in my country. Thanks to my family and fans.”

She will most likely have that prized trophy on display with her other awards, including several MTV Europe Music Awards and MTV Millennial Awards Brazil.