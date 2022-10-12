Brazilian Jiu Jitsu champion Gezary Matuda stuns in skintight spandex for beach volleyball

Brazilian Jiu Jitsu champion Gezary Matuda was stunning in a two-piece spandex outfit for beach volleyball. Pic credit: @gezarymatuda/Instagram

Brazilian Jiu Jitsu champion Gezary Matuda was gorgeous in a skintight orange outfit for beach volleyball.

The bright orange skintight spandex was made from comfortable material, ideal for athletic activities. The spandex hugged her body perfectly and the two-piece allowed the camera to capture her toned abs and muscular arms and legs.

Gezary accessorized with a gold bracelet that nicely complimented the bright orange of the outfit. She put her long and dark hair up and out of her face and into a high ponytail that bounced around as she played volleyball.

The jiu-jitsu black belt’s makeup was natural with defined brows and rosy cheeks. Her overall look was bright, athletic, and beautiful.

Gezary showed off IsoFlex protein at the beginning of her video, and then launched into an energetic game of volleyball. She seemed happy in the competitive environment as she head butted the volleyball across the net.

The five-time World Champion posted the video to Instagram on Monday and included in her caption, “The best tasting is one of the cleanest on the market. #Isoflex from @teamallmax is 90% pure whey protein isolate.” The post earned well over 3,000 likes.

Gezary Matuda promotes snack bars

Gezary’s success throughout her career has helped her to make deals to promote products, especially ones catered to athletes. She posed with protein snack bars in front of a volleyball net in tight leggings and in a purple sports bra that showed off her abs.

The athlete looked gorgeous as she placed one foot on a volleyball and flashed a contagious smile at the camera. She held a box of the bars with one hand and a single bar in the other.

Gezary included in her caption, “The peanut butter has creamy texture the white chocolate add sweetness, and the cracker balance the cream into a perfect experience. It has high amount of protein so it’s great to eat before or after the workout.”

The athlete followed up her caption with a variety of emojis and went on to share a discount code for any interested buyers.

The post earned well over 2,000 likes.

Gezary Matuda believes in confidence

Gezary posted a short video of herself in her athletic outfit and exuding amazing confidence. The words on her outfit read, “LIVE WELL” and “TRAIN WELL.”

The champion wrote in her caption, “Confidence is the most important single factor in this game, and no matter how great your natural talent, there is only one way to obtain and sustain it: Work!”

The post earned over 19,000 likes and over 250 comments.

Gezary has clearly worked very hard for her confidence, talent, and success, and this has brought her far in life.