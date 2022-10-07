Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu champ Gezary Matuda stuns in tiny bikini

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu champion Gezary Matuda was stunning in a tiny bikini. Pic credit: @gezarymatuda/Instagram

The tiny bikini top was made from a soft material, and was bright yellow with light, sky blue spaghetti straps. The fit of the top accentuated her amazing and athletic figure, and the top also complemented her glowing skin.

Gezary wore her long and dark hair loose, and parted to the extreme on one side, which flowed down to her waist. Her makeup was lovely and minimal with only a touch of mascara and her cheeks were rosy.

The Jiu-Jitsu black belt’s background looked like the absolute perfect getaway for the hardworking athlete. It featured an alluring pool, a clear blue sky, and tall tropical palm trees.

Gezary’s overall look was tropical, ready for some fun in the sun, and she seemed happy and relaxed as she soaked it all up.

The World Champion, on three occasions, posted her stunning look to her Instagram Story and included a cartoon image of a cat with sunglasses relaxing on a pool float, which perfectly reflected Gezary’s mood.

Gezary Matuda is popular on Instagram

Gezary has had so much success in her career, which has also led to her growing popularity online. Her Instagram has over 200,000 followers and her posts regularly earn thousands of likes and hundreds of comments.

One post showed the beautiful champion walking barefoot through Las Vegas in a dark green bikini, as she flashed a brilliant smile. Her caption read, “105°F Vegas baby,” preceded by a red heart emoji and a fire emoji

The post earned over 10,000 likes and over 100 comments.

Gezary Matuda promotes creatine

As a hardworking athlete, Gezary has to focus on the nutrition she puts into her body, and she had great things to say about creatine from ALLMAX NUTRITION™ in a promotional video for the company. Her caption stated that it increases strength and endurance, power output and energy release, promotes lean muscle mass, and can improve muscle recovery.

In the video, Gezary spoke candidly to the camera as she held a bottle of creatine and talked about how it can improve performance, and she shared her discount code for interested buyers.

The video tagged @teamallmax and earned over 2,000 likes.