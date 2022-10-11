Brazilian Jiu Jitsu champ Gezary Matuda stuns in sheer top and thigh-skimming miniskirt

Five-time Brazilian Jiu Jitsu champion Gezary Matuda rocks a sheer top and miniskirt. Pic credit: @GezaryMatuda/Instagram

Brazilian Jiu Jitsu champion Gezary Matuda showed she had beauty and brawn as the athlete shared a video featuring a stylish ensemble yesterday.

The champion treated her 203k Instagram followers to a video as she strutted her stuff down a city street in a fabulous ensemble.

Gezary has been known to share training footage sprinkled with bikini photos and fashion videos, showing her dynamic personality.

The latest post was no exception, as Gezary demonstrated her fashion prowess.

She wore head-to-toe black and a pair of heels in the beautiful video.

The video began with Gezary’s back to the camera.

Gezary Matuda looks gorgeous in head-to-toe black

Gezary stood on a sidewalk with well-lit buildings at her side. She turned around in slow motion, and her long, luscious locks trailed behind her as they flew through the air, adding extra drama.

She wore a black leather skirt with a sheer lace top.

The black skirt showed her toned legs and tanned skin as she walked with confidence. Gezary’s lace, long-sleeve outfit featured floral embellishments and sheer material, adding a flirty touch to the ensemble.

She added a pop of color to the look with a patent leather red Gucci bag featuring a gold chain.

She turned toward the camera and flipped her hair as she walked straight ahead with a smile on her face.

Gezary sported strappy black heels with an open toe.

Her caption read, “Who’s this? ❤️‍🔥.”

The post netted Gezary 8.5k likes; however, that number may continue to grow.

Gezary Matuda is passionate about fitness

As a five-time world champion in the Jiu Jitsu world, it’s unsurprising that Gezary placed great importance on fitness.

She has a website where she offers fans and fitness enthusiasts the chance to work with her, to improve their fitness goals.

According to her landing page, no killer workouts or crazy diets are involved in her exercise regime.

She has trained with fellow champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk and shared content of the two on her Instagram feed.

Her caption read, “Let’s gooo champ!!! It’s your time to shine ✨👑 You have worked so hard for this Go get what is yours!! Love u champ!! ❤️ #teamjoanna #champ #JJ #teamjoannajedrzejczyk #bff #doubletrouble #ufc.”

Although Joanna has retired, she has maintained her commitment and passion for fitness with Gezary at her side. The two women serve as inspirational figures and fitness goals to those who are athletically inclined.