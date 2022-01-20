Bradley Cooper talks Nightmare Alley and why he agreed to full-frontal nudity scene

Bradley Cooper recently had his first full-frontal nudity scene in the new flick Nightmare Alley. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Actor Bradley Cooper agreed to let it all hang out in his latest movie to hit, the Guillermo del Toro psychological thriller Nightmare Alley, which hit theaters last month. And it was the first time he had ever got naked on screen.

Bradley 47, is known for many films such as A Star is Born, Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle, The Hangover series, and Wedding Crashers, among many others.

But this is the first time Bradley has never walked around in his birthday suit for a film, and he explained why he did so to BuzzFeed, admitting that the experience was “pretty heavy” and also occurred on someone’s first day of filming, and was for a total of six hours.

Bradley Cooper got very naked in new movie Nightmare Alley

Nightmare Alley is a dark drama directed by Guillermo del Toro and is adapted from a 1946 book by William Lindsay Gresham and was also a 1947 film noir. It tells the story of Stanton Carlisle (Bradley), an intelligent, ambitious man who’s down on his luck that takes a job with a traveling circus and learns the ins and outs of the carnival world.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star went on a radio show called The Business to talk about his time in the buff on the set in a bathtub. Speaking about his character, Cooper told host Kim Masters: “I remember reading in the script and thinking, ‘He’s a pickled punk in that bathtub and it’s [true] to story.”

“I can still remember that day just to be naked in front of the crew for six hours, and it was Toni Collette’s first day,” Bradley also recalled.

Bradley Cooper went six hours with no clothes

Bradley also admitted that he was naked for six hours on the set for his steamy bathtub love scene with Australian actress Toni Collette, who plays Zeena the Seer.

That’s a lot of hours without clothes on, especially around someone you just met, but Bradley took it in stride for the sake of the film and the scene, saying that the scene wasn’t too “gratuitous” and true to the story.

“Because of the content of what the movie is, what we were exploring, in order to do it in a real way, it demanded that we’d be naked emotionally and soulfully,” he said.

You can check out the official Nightmare Alley trailer on YouTube below.

Nightmare Alley is currently playing in theaters in the United States.