Brad Pitt gushes over Margot Robbie and their surprise Babylon kiss

During an interview this past Thursday, Brad Pitt shared his enthusiasm for working with Margot Robbie on their new film Babylon. He even revealed that he didn’t mind the impromptu kiss she snuck into it.

The film will premiere later this month and takes place during the roaring 1920s. It has been described as a pretty gritty and graphic film that delves into the chaos of the era and the behind-the-scenes lives of Hollywood hopefuls.

Ahead of Babylon’s premiere, Pitt dished on the surprising kiss between himself and Robbie that worked its way into the film. The kiss wasn’t scripted and was wholly Robbie’s idea to throw in there.

However, Pitt was all for it when Robbie approached the director with the idea of a kiss. He stated, “I said, ‘When else am I going to get a chance?’ so yeah, let’s have this.”

The two have starred in films together before but never had a romantic scene together. As a result, they couldn’t be sure another opportunity to kiss would arise.

Pitt also praised Robbie’s performance in Babylon, noting that the kiss was the most “G-rated thing she” did in the film. Pitted noted, “She’s on fire.”

Margot Robbie explained her Brad Pitt kiss in Babylon

Robbie had previously given her side of the story about their kiss. She echoed Pitt’s sentiment’s about how the film might be the only chance they’d have to kiss.

As a result, when she went to director Damien Chazelle, he saw through her scheme pretty quickly. Robbie stated, “I said, ‘Damien, I think Nellie would just go up and kiss Jack.’ And Damien was like, ‘Well, she could – wait, hold on. You just wanna kiss Brad Pitt.’”

While the initial idea arose because Robbie wanted to kiss Pitt, the kissing scene actually ended up working really well for her character. Just up and kissing someone was in line with the impulsive nature of her character.

As a result, Chazelle ended up approving the scene. Meanwhile, while shooting it, he ended up liking it so much that he had them do it again.

Given their statements, it isn’t likely that Robbie or Pitt minded reshooting the kiss. Robbie also stated that she managed to work in a kiss with her co-star Katherine Waterston, too, but didn’t know if it made it in the film’s final cut.

What is Babylon about?

Anticipation of Babylon has been fairly high as the release date approaches. It has been touted as one of the biggest films of the year and comes with a staggering run time of over three hours.

In addition to boasting the talents of Pitt and Robbie, Chazelle’s work on the film also adds merit to it. The director and screenwriter is behind the critically acclaimed films Whiplash, La La Land, and First Man.

The film will specifically explore the transitional period in Hollywood when it made the jump from silent films to sound films. It takes a bold and ambitious look into how some stars were elevated by the shift while others fell into despondence.

Babylon is also meant to target the outrageous nature and depravity that allegedly took place in early Hollywood. The trailer for the film shows the stars throwing insane parties with drugs, sex, and even snake fighting.

So far, the film has received some mixed early reviews. Critics have praised the grandeur, vision, performances, and cinematography of the film, but some have criticized it for being too excessive and a bit messy.

Viewers will be able to see the film for themselves when it hits theaters on December 23.