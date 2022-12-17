Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are ‘spending time together’ amid romance rumors

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon have allegedly been spending time together as romance rumors heat up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Insiders have claimed that Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon have been spending time together as friends. This claim was made about a month after the pair were first spotted out together, sparking dating rumors.

The dating rumors arose after Pitt and de Ramon were seen attending a concert together. They caught a Bono show in Los Angeles on November 13 and were joined by some friends, including Cindy Crawford and Sean Penn.

de Ramon also reportedly attended the premiere of Pitt’s new film, Babylon, on Thursday. She also attended the Babylon after party, where she was seen hanging out with Pitt.

An inside source attempted to shed some light on what is going on between the two. The source claimed that the two were not yet officially dating but were enjoying a close friendship.

The insider stated, “They’ve been spending time together as friends and really enjoy each other’s company.” However, they also claimed that Pitt was “smitten” with de Ramon.

According to the source, the two hadn’t been expecting to connect so well. However, they reportedly became “great friends” and could potentially become more than that.

Who is Brad Pitt’s rumored girlfriend, Ines de Ramon?

Neither Pitt nor de Ramon have responded to rumors about their relationship. However, fans are still curious about who de Ramon is given that she has been spotted on several occasions with Pitt.

de Ramon is the ex-wife of another Hollywood actor, Paul Wesley. Wesley and de Ramon were married in 2019 but reportedly separated quietly back in September.

She is reportedly 29 years old and works in the jewelry industry as the Vice President of Anita Ko Jewelry. The fine jewelry line designs luxury jewelry for celebrities like Brie Larson and Sydney Sweeney.

Before her VP role with Anita Ko, she had worked with de GRISOGONO jewelry company for several years. Before entering the industry, she graduated from the University of Geneva with a B.A. in Business Administration in 2013.

While her career history is visible on her LinkedIn page, de Ramon has largely kept details of her personal life private. She and Wesley even married in secret and didn’t confirm their marriage until they were spotted wearing matching wedding bands.

Her Instagram Page is private, and she has not addressed her alleged relationship with Pitt or her split from Wesley.

Pitt has had a lengthy dating history since first entering the film industry in 1987. Over the years, the 58-year-old actor has been married twice.

First, he married Jennifer Aniston in 2000, though the pair divorced in 2005. Despite their divorce, Pitt has confirmed that the two are still on good terms.

The same year that he divorced Aniston, he was rumored to be in a relationship with Angelina Jolie. The two confirmed their relationship in 2006 when Jolie announced she was pregnant with Pitt’s child.

Jolie and Pitt were married in 2014 and share six children, three of whom were adopted. The power couple split in 2019, resulting in a highly publicized custody battle over their six kids.

Since his highly publicized divorce with Jolie, Pitt has kept his dating life out of the spotlight. However, he was reported to have been dating German model Nicole Poturalski in 2020 before calling it quits.

He has also been rumored to have been dating Emily Ratajkowski and Alia Shawkat, though these reports were unconfirmed.