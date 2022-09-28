Brad Pitt allegedly has eye on Emily Ratajkowski ‘the hottest thing on the planet’

Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski have gone on a few dates, and he allegedly believes she is the hottest thing on the planet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

While Blurred Lines may have solidified Emily Ratajkowski as the “hottest chick in this place,” Brad Pitt is reportedly upping the ante, calling Emily “the hottest thing on the planet.”

Brad seems to have a thing for gorgeous women, dating Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Aniston, and Angelina Jolie.

But if reports are true, he has his eye on another woman: Emily Ratajkowski.

The model was allegedly cheated on by Sebastian Bear-McClard, just one year after the birth of their son, Sylvester. Emily filed for divorce earlier this month and moved out of their shared space.

Meanwhile, Brad has been linked to a few ladies following his acrimonious split from Angelina but has not had another public relationship since the ill-fated marriage.

Could Bramily or EmRad be in the works?

Emily Ratajkowski and Brad Pitt are allegedly having fun

Although things aren’t serious between EmRata and Brad, the two have been on a few dates.

Life & Style reported the news and included the alleged sentiments of Brad.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The two are doing their best to keep a low profile. A source shares they have been “on the down low.”

However, Brad’s feelings for Emily are not low. The source continued, “He thinks she’s the hottest thing on the planet, and they totally gel.”

So although neither Brad nor Emily is looking for anything serious, both are willing to date, even if the romances are casual. As for Emily, she has totally moved on from Sebastian after his cheating ways.

After rumors of “total dog” Sebastian cheating on Emily made headlines, the model filed for divorce on September 8. While Emily has not spoken publicly about the divorce and infidelity, she did like tweets disparaging Sebastian for his actions.

A source told In Touch exclusively Emily wants someone “who won’t disrespect her.”

The source continued, “Emily isn’t going to have any problem moving on with her life from Sebastian. She’s completely over him.”

With many suitors, it’s just a matter of choosing one.

Brad Pitt isn’t looking for serious love

Six years after splitting from Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt isn’t looking for anything serious. He is keeping his personal life private and remaining uncommitted to his romantic relationships.

At the end of July, a separate source revealed, “Brad decided that he is not interested in a committed relationship at the moment. He doesn’t want to step out at hot spots and get photographed. He is tired of being judged for every move he makes.”

With Brad and Emily looking to date but not looking for anything serious, the match seems like one made in heaven.