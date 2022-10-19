Brad Falchuk impressed shirtless after attending a surf session in Malibu. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Peter West/Acepixs

Gwyneth Paltrow’s husband Brad Falchuk showed off his muscular physique as he was caught shirtless in a parking lot.

The 51-year-old TV writer and director was snapped as he left a surfing session in Malibu.

Falchuk looked impressively muscular as he went shirtless with a pair of gray sweatpants that showed off his toned abs. He also donned a pair of comfortable-looking white and blue sneakers.

He was fresh out of the water as he trekked across the parking lot carrying his t-shirt crumbled in his hands. Falchuk’s dark brown hair was damp and unkempt from the water.

Given that he was out surfing, he kept his accessories minimal but did sport a black watch on one wrist.

Falchuk looked casual and refreshed as left the beach after catching some waves.

Even though Falchuk spends most of his time behind a camera, he and his toned physique looked great in front of the camera in the candid photograph.

Falchuk has been active as a writer, director, and producer since the early 2000s. Among his many works, he is the co-creator and writer of the hit TV shows Glee and American Horror Stories.

Falchuk met his wife Paltrow while on the set of Glee. Paltrow, an Academy Award-winning actress, appeared in the series as Holly Holiday in 2010 and again in 2014.

After the first meeting in 2010, Falchuk and Paltrow began dating in 2014. The two were engaged in 2018 and got married that same year.

Before his marriage to Paltrow, Falchuk was married to Suzanne Bukinik.

Falchuk shares two children with Bukinik – Isabella Falchuk and Brody Falchuk.

Paltrow opened up about life with Falchuk

Falchuk’s surfing session photo comes just days after Paltrow opened up to Vogue about their day-to-day lives together, including the story behind her “boyfriend breakfasts.”

For quite some time now, Paltrow has kept up her “boyfriend breakfast” series on Instagram. The series features photos of her latest delectable breakfast creations and is always tagged #boyfriendbreakfast.

Paltrow recently created an Instagram video for Vogue to explain what her boyfriend breakfasts were all about. According to her, the boyfriend breakfast started when they were dating, and she made a tradition of cooking him breakfast every Saturday morning.

The tradition took off and now it is something she does to this day as a way for her to focus on her husband instead of life’s other stresses.

In addition to her breakfasts, Paltrow revealed that she and Falchuk usually awaken at 6:30 a.m. on the weekdays and meditate together. Meditating is a tradition that they started doing during the pandemic and have continued to partake in.

Between boyfriend breakfasts, meditation, and illustrious careers, the star-studded couple seems to be living their best life.