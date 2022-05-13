Bow Wow suggest Angela Simmons joins OnlyFans after she poses in tiny G-string thong

Bow Wow and Angela Simmons’s friendship span many years. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Bow Wow reacted to Angela Simmons’s stunning bikini photo in which she poses in a G-string.

The rapper couldn’t help but tease his ex-girlfriend, recommending she joins the content website OnlyFans.

Bow Wow and Angela Simmons appear on the reality TV series Growing Up Hip Hop.

Angela Simmons responds to Bow Wow OnlyFans recommendation

Angela Simmons showed off her curvy summer body in a new Instagram snap.

The reality TV star wore a two-tone green bikini tied with purple strings and accessorized with a bucket hat, waist chains, two diamond necklaces, and vintage-style sunglasses.

Simmons showed off her rear end in a tiny G-string, adding the following clever caption:

“The only time you should ever look back, is to see how far you’ve come @fashionnova,” she wrote.

Bow Wow noticed the photo and recommended that she makes money from her stunning body on OnlyFans:

“U mite as well join only fans ! Don’t delete my comment chump,” Bow Wow wrote, which led Simmons to respond:

“One cake showing and I should start only fans whatever lmao.”

Angela Simmons and Bow Wow briefly dated

Angela Simmons and the rapper dated briefly but never made their relationship official.

In Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta, the pair addressed their dating history in a teaser.

In the episode, which aired in 2020, Simmons said that Bow Wow, whose real name is Shad Moss, was not ready for a relationship when they dated:

“He was not ready. It was a long time ago.” Bow’s mother Teresa referenced her son’s age, adding, “He was so young.”

Teresa said she wished her son found a healthy relationship and expressed her desire for them to rekindle their romance. “You know you always were my favorite,” she told Simmons.

At the time Bow seemed open to the idea of making it official, saying: “Let’s just get married and have a kid…f**k it.”

According to Essence, they previously spoke about their brief dating history and added more context as to why it didn’t work out.

Back in 2017, the rapper revealed that their split was due to Simmons not wanting to be intimate. “She was a virgin. I didn’t understand,” he admitted in a confessional interview, adding: “I wanted sex.”

Bow Wow has since sworn off marriage, writing in December last year: “I have nothing against folks who get married. Its just i know myself and that life is not the life for me. My life is perfect the way it is.”

Angela Simmons has a child with her late ex Sutton Tennyson, who was murdered in 2018.