Bonnie Wright in rare bikini for ‘secondhand September’

Actress, author, and activist Bonnie Wright is stunning in a rare bikini picture. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/Admedia

Bonnie Wright first became known for her role as Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter films, but as an adult, she uses her platform to be an activist.

Now an author as well as an actress and activist, Bonnie is promoting Secondhand September and showing off her favorite secondhand find.

Sustainability is an important topic for her, so it makes sense that she would spend time trying to get a lot of her items secondhand if possible.

As for her own favorite find, it’s a large green wine glass that likely holds the whole bottle.

She shared a few photos of herself and the glass on her Go Gently brand’s Instagram page, writing, “This still might be my greatest flea market find. A wine glass as big as my face! What are your favourite secondhand finds? #secondhandseptember.”

She held the glass up in a variety of pictures, the first three being outside as she sported a black bikini.

Bonnie Wright stuns in plunging black bikini

In the first three photos, Bonnie has her red hair tucked back behind her ears and held back by a pale blue bandana over her head.

She’s outside, smiling at the camera and holding her large glass. Behind her, viewers can see several plants, garden boxes, and a mischievous orange cat clinging to the tree branch above her.

Bonnie is wearing a black bikini with thick straps and a plunging neckline, revealing her slender figure.

Additional photos show her turning to look at the cat with a hand on her hip, bringing attention to her gold hoop earrings. Another shot was taken in a different location as she snapped a silly selfie with the large glass.

The fourth and final photo shows Bonnie in a baseball cap and long-sleeve shirt, appearing to be at the flea market where she found the glass in the first place, as it still has its price tag.

The baseball cap reads “EARTHLING” in white block letters and is sold by her brand.

Bonnie Wright promotes sustainable practices

Like her former co-star Emma Watson, Bonnie is huge about reducing waste and promoting sustainable practices, and reusing products when possible.

Earlier this year, she released her book, Go Gently: Actionable Steps to Nurture Yourself and the Planet.

Her book offers tips and tricks for people to become more environmentally aware and sound through their daily tasks.

Her activism has gained traction as well, as the Go Gently Instagram page has 33.3 thousand followers, and fans love her baseball cap.

The cap was originally on sale on her site for $30 USD but has since sold out, though more are coming soon.