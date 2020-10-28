Bohemian Grove: What is group Alex Jones was talking about with Tim Dillon on the Joe Rogan Experience?

The Bohemian Grove was a topic of conversation on The Joe Rogen Experience yesterday as conspiracy theorist Alex Jones discussed his views with Rogen and comedian Tim Dillon.

Alex Jones described the Bohemian group as a club or society where the rich and famous gather together in California every year to discuss shady business deals and dodgy government policy.

At one point he claimed that these group members also gather to perform “gay sex”, with some people coerced into it which he alleged allows others in the group to exert power.

Footage was shown of Jones interviewing former presidential adviser David Gergen after previously infiltrating a Bohemian Club meeting in 2000, claiming he witnessed a ritual where they sacrificed an effigy of a child to a biblical being called Moloch.

What and who is the Bohemian Club?

The Bohemian Club was set up in San Francisco in 1872 as a gentlemen’s club for a group of male artists, writers, actors, lawyers, and journalists. They were typically men of wealth who wanted to indulge their interest in arts and culture.

They later expanded to include businessmen and politicians. By the ’80s, it was reported that the club had a waiting list of 33 years and had several thousand members.

The group is best known for its annual summer retreat to Bohemian Grove in the redwood forest in California’s Sonoma County, which continues to this day.

The exclusive retreat happens for two weeks every July and is billed to members and the public as a time when men can relax without inhibitions and enjoy the delights of the forest.

The club began its life as a haven for wealthy gentlemen who would generally be considered to have liberal political views; however, since the second half of the 2oth century, it has become more associated with conservative white men.

However, the secretive nature, along with an exclusive guest list of the rich and famous, has led to accusations of wild debaucherous behavior, secret business deals, and even satanic worship.

Over the years, the group has been infiltrated by several people, including Alex Jones, who documented the Cremation of the Care ceremony where the members burn an effigy of a coffin.

The organizers do not deny that a ceremony takes place but deny it is anything sinister.

Famous people who have attended Bohemian Grove reportedly include Clint Eastwood, Mark Twain, Walter Cronkite, and US presidents Ronald Reagan and Richard Nixon.

Members are reportedly told on arrival that “Weaving Spiders Come Not Here,” which means they’re not allowed to do any business deals while there.

There is one notable public exception. In 1942, planning for the Manhattan Project reportedly took place at the Grove, which led to the creation of the atomic bomb.

Opinions varied on Alex Jones and Bohemian Grove

