Plus-size model Ashley Alexiss stuns in green in her latest Instagram post — as she proudly shows off her figure while detailing one of her abiding mottos for the year ahead.

The picture features Ashley looking stunning in a shimmering dark green ensemble that comprises a high-neck crop top and skirt.

Her hair, tied in a ponytail, streams down to both sides and matches the flow of her arms, which lie calmly by her sides with her hands held open in a meditative pose.

The photo was taken in front of a beautiful backdrop of pink, white and red roses that further accentuate Ashley’s stunning appearance.

She captioned the post, “The year of alignment”, followed by green love-heart, clover and jigsaw-piece emojis, suggesting that this is a year of new beginnings and coming into place for Ashley.

The post was inundated with positive comments from her followers, who were quick to express their admiration for the model’s confidence and beauty.

“Hi I’m Ashley! Can I be anymore stunning?! 🔥🔥”, wrote one. “I am so jealous of your curves… total Venus envy… you are so beautiful l 💕💕💕,” wrote another.

Ashley’s career as a model has been focused on body positivity. She has always been passionate about promoting a healthy body image and has used her platform to encourage others to embrace their curves and love their bodies.

She has also been a vocal advocate for inclusivity and diversity in the fashion industry and has been instrumental in promoting the idea that beauty comes in all shapes and sizes.

Ashley’s body-positive business venture

Ashley is a trailblazer in the plus-size modeling industry and is the founder of plus-size swimwear brand Alexiss. The company has the tagline “Beauty is not a size” and describes itself as “the most inclusive, USA made, luxury swimwear designed specifically for your curves and confidence.”

It offers a variety of tops, bottoms and one-pieces, with Ashley the figurehead for the brand.

Ashley’s commitment to body positivity

Ashley Alexiss’s latest post is a reflection of her journey as a plus-size model and her commitment to promoting body positivity.

Ashley’s latest post is a reminder of the importance of self-care and self-love, especially in the current climate where social media can often be a source of negativity and body shaming.

Her message of self-love and acceptance is an inspiration to many and serves as a reminder that beauty comes in all shapes and sizes. With the “year of alignment” in full swing, we can’t wait to see what Ashley has in store for her fans in the coming months.