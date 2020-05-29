Bob Kulick death announced by his brother Bruce of KISS

Bob Kulick, a veteran rock and roll musician, has died at the age of 70. His brother Bruce Kulick of the rock back KISS announced his death.

The death comes after the brothers were estranged for years, although Bruce spoke kindly of Bob in the announcement.

“I am heartbroken to have to share the news of the passing of my brother Bob Kulick,” Bruce wrote. “His love of music, and his talent as a musician and producer should always be celebrated.

“I know he is at peace now, with my parents, playing his guitar as loud as possible. Please respect the Kulick Family’s privacy during this very sad time.”

Who was Bob Kulick?

While most KISS fans know Bruce Kulick as the band’s long-time guitarist, his brother Bob was a man who worked with many famous people in a lesser-known role.

Bob Kulick worked with Meat Loaf, Roger Daltrey, Lou Reed, Michael Bolton, and Diana Ross through a career that lasted over 40 years. His role was as an in-demand session player and producer.

The most ironic thing about Bruce Kulick becoming KISS’s lead guitarist from 1984-1996 was that it was his brother Bob who tried out for the band first.

Bob Kulick tried out for KISS before they got started in their career in 1972. However, the man who tried out after him was Ace Frehley, who won the job and became a rock legend.

Bob went on to work as the lead guitarist on the 1976 Lou Reed album Coney Island Baby. After this, he became a touring and studio musician for several bands in different genres.

Bruce and Bob Kulick’s relationship

In 1977, Bob got the chance to finally work with KISS on the new studio tracks on the album Alive II. He also had songwriting credits on Unmasked, Killers, and Creatures of the Night.

Bruce Kulick then went on to get the job with KISS for a decade.

In 2017, Bruce and Bob Kulick teamed up to perform KISS songs on the KISS Kruise. However, when they were supposed to play together again, they had a falling out.

Bob Kulick chose not to return for another cruise appearance due to a contract dispute. He then accused Bruce of backstabbing him over merchandise sales.

Bob claimed in a UCR interview that he kept his work with KISS a secret for many years.

Bruce has said he and Bob were estranged and that Bob claimed that Bruce had filed a restraining order against him. This was due to the “copyright infringement” accusations concerning the merchandise.

