Blue Ivy Carter recites her father lyrics in cute video as she helps induct Jay-Z into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

In an adorable video, Jay-Z’s first child helped induct him to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide/Rock & Roll Hall of Fame/YouTube

Time flies! Blue Ivy Carter, the eldest child of Beyonce and Jay Z, made a rare appearance in a tribute to her father.

Jay-Z was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame earlier this month; however, a tribute video was just released this weekend.

It has been 25 years since the release of his classic debut album, Reasonable Doubt.

The 51-year-old was honored in the event that aired on HBO Max, and Blue Ivy Carter was joined by many of Jay-Z’s famous friends and admirers for a tribute video in which several cited his lyrics.

Some celebrities and musicians honoring the rap artist include Lenny Kravitz, John Legend, Halle Berry, Kevin Hart, Naomi Campell, Jamie Foxxx, and Rick Ross.

Jay-Z has earned 23 Grammy Awards and has had 14 number one albums in his illustrious career. He is one of the best-selling artists in the world, having moved over 125 million units.

Blue Ivy recites her father’s lyrics

The nine-year-old concluded the tribute video, making a rare appearance in the video, and said the following:

“Congrats S. Carter, ghostwriter. You paid the right price, so we just make your hits tighter,” Blue Ivy said before erupting in laughter.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Blue recited the altered and censored lyrics from the 1998 song Ride or Die from her father’s third album Vol. 2… Hard Knock Life.

The original lyrics read: “S. Carter, ghostwriter, and for the right price/I can even make yo shit tighter.”

Jay-Z builds bridges with Rock & Roll Hall of Fame speech

During his speech at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame event, Jay-Z extended an olive branch to some of his old rivals.

Jay-Z spoke about the origins of Hip-Hop and gave a shoutout to LL Cool J. Their feud stems from the Hard Knock Life rapper’s tenure as president of Def Jam when Cool J took issue with the way his album was promoted.

“We were told that hip-hop was a fad and much like punk rock, they gave us this ‘anti-culture’ and this subgenre, and there were heroes in it. When I was thinking of what I was gonna say tonight, these heroes just came to mind: Rakim, Big Daddy Kane, KRS-One, and Chuck D. And, of course…LL Cool J.”

The rapper and entrepreneur also gave credit to Damon Dash, who has frequently criticized Jay-Z since the end of their business relationship.

Jay along with Dame Dash, and Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke founded Roc-a-Fella in 1995.

“We created this company called Roc-a-Fella Records. Shoutout to Dame, I know we don’t see eye to eye, but I could never erase your accomplishments, and I appreciate you,” he said.