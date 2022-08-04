Blessing Awodibu soaking wet for huge muscle showoff

Blessing Awodibu has been flexing his muscles at the beach. Pic credit: @WingsOfStrength/YouTube

Once again, bodybuilder Blessing Awodibu has been showing off his amazing muscles on social media.

The rising star of the bodybuilding world, aka the Boogeyman, is no stranger to showing off his bulging muscles on Instagram, regularly posting short videos and pictures.

And when he’s not preparing for 2022 Mr. Olympia, he often takes to social media to flex a pose.

In one recent shot, Awodibu was snapped at the beach, splashing around in the water’s spray, wearing just a pair of black shorts.

His bulging arms were outstretched, and he appeared to give the camera a massive roar.

Awodibu’s caption had a positive note. He wrote, “Happy Sunday y’all stay big & stay blessed💦”

The bodybuilder has nearly two million followers, and his post picked up a ton of likes.

Fans loved Blessing Awodibu showing off his muscles in the water

Fans in the comments section were suitably impressed with this display of muscles, and Awodibu was bombarded with an array of emojis, mostly fire emojis. Actor Blake Logan told the bodybuilder he was “The real aqua man.”

Pic credit: @blessing_awodibu/Instagram

One fan commented, “just like a Hulk,” and another wrote, “Nice shoot 🔥🔥.”

And another fan joked, “Angry boogie man 🔥.”

Pic credit: @blessing_awodibu/Instagram

No doubt Awodibu will keep impressing his fans with plenty of muscle shots.

Last week, he posted another beach sho, pretending to be a lifeguard. He joked, “Would you trust me to save your a** if you’re drowning? 🤔”

Pic credit: @blessing_awodibu/Instagram

Blessing Awodibu hopes to win the 2022 Mr. Olympia title

According to Muscle & Fitness, Awodibu has been growing in popularity among bodybuilding fans, but his initial foray into the competitive world was slow and difficult.

In 2021, he competed at and lost both the Indy Pro and New York Pro. However, this year, he won both competitions and is considered to have a chance at the coveted 2022 Mr. Olympia title this coming December.

In a recent interview with the Fit Rockstar show, he told the interviewer that he fully expects to become a world champion at some point. There is definitely no faulting his confidence levels.

He said, “The Olympia’s going to be scary. A lot of people are going to be shocked, you know.”

The last few years have seen a few tragic deaths involving former bodybuilders. Last year, Mr. Olympia champion Shawn Rhoden passed away at just 46 years old.

Previously in 2019, bodybuilding champion David Schachterle also passed away at a young age leaving behind a wife and daughter.

2022 Mr. Olympia will take place in Las Vegas from December 15 until December 18.