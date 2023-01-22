Blanca Blanco headed to warmer weather to wear a floral bikini over the weekend.

The gorgeous actress was on vacation, where she enjoyed the beaches and scenes of the island. Some fans may be wondering what the occasion was for the Caribbean getaway.

As it turns out, this weekend marks Blanca’s 43rd birthday. Blanca’s special day arrives tomorrow, January 22, which means an all-weekend celebration for the beauty.

Luckily for fans, paparazzi caught up to the actress, and she appeared more than happy to strike a pose on a white sand beach.

The California native soaked up the sun and the paparazzi’s attention while on the exclusive Caribbean Island of Bonaire.

The Tale Of Tails star wore a blue bikini with floral designs, as photographers snapped her picture.

Blanca Blanco soaks up sun for birthday weekend

The top featured spaghetti straps and gold hardware attaching the straps to the bodice. There was also circular gold hardware in the center of the bodice, showing a hint of extra skin. The floral designs featured peach, pink, green, white, and yellow colors.

Blanca paired the bikini top with matching blue bottoms and floral designs. The bottoms also had hardware with tiny strings connecting the front and back.

The actress kept the accessories to a minimum, with dangling earrings featuring hexagonal shapes. Each earring featured a silver, followed by a pink hexagon, peeking out from Blanca’s brown tresses.

She also kept her hair and makeup natural, with her brown hair blowing gently with the ocean wind. Blanca sported lashes, brushed brows, rosy cheeks, and clear lip gloss. The hair and makeup choices allowed Blanca’s natural beauty to radiate.

She also donned long pink acrylics, perfectly matching her earrings and her bikini.

Blanca certainly had a birthday glow as she welcomed another year of being in her early forties.

Blanca Blanco’s workout routine

It was clear from the pictures that Blanca takes good care of her body.

She spoke with Women Fitness, revealing details about her exercise regime.

Unsurprisingly, Blanca revealed that she exercised regularly. She detailed her workout, which included nearly one hour of exercise five times a week.

She said, “I aim to work out five times a week and usually early in the day. I find a combination of running for 20 minutes and lightweight training for 45 minutes is the best workout for me.”

Blanca continued, “It’s toning, energizing, and helps me to avoid burnout because I can focus on different areas of my body during each workout.”

Happy birthday to the beautiful and talented actress.