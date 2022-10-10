Blanca Blanco shows skin in cutout minidress

Blanca Blanco wows in an impromptu photo shoot in Hollywood, CA. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Blanca Blanco stunned in head-to-toe designer.

Blanca Blanco stepped out in Hollywood for the premiere of Tar, dressed to kill. The award-winning actress posed for an impromptu photo shoot before checking out the movie that opened in select theaters.

Blanca struck a pose, showing off her terrific physique with bare legs and arms.

Her pink leopard print Eva Varro dress stopped at her thighs. The form-fitting dress was shimmery and had black cut-out straps at the neckline and shoulders.

Blanca accompanied the minidress with black, red bottom Christian Louboutin heels. She also carried a black Givenchy handbag with leopard print on the inside.

She wore gold block pendant earrings. Her long locks were in a high ponytail.

Blanca Blanco bares some skin in a pink leopard-print minidress and Louboutin heels while out and about in Hollywood, CA. Pic credit: BACKGRID

She finished off her look with stunning natural-looking makeup and lipstick.

Tar film receives standing ovation

Tar, a movie about a world-renowned female orchestra conductor who manipulates everyone around her before experiencing cancel culture, stars Cate Blanchett as Lydia Tar.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The movie’s worldwide premiere at the Venice Film Festival received a six-minute plus standing ovation and got rave reviews from critics, with buzz about it being Oscar-worthy.

After its world premiere, Tar opened in select theaters, including California, where Blanca went to show her support. It is directed by Todd Field, who hasn’t directed a movie in 15 years.

Blanca Blanco is an actress, model, and author

Blanca started her career off in the 2008 film Dark Reel alongside Edward Furlong. Her most recent film is The Dog of Christmas.

She has won an Arido Award for her contribution to the film industry. She also won Best Supporting Actress at the International Independent Film Festival for her villainous role in Betrayed.

Blanca has modeled for numerous magazines including Woman’s Fitness, Forbes, Grazia, and Elle. She has also participated in Paris Fashion Week as a runway model.

In 2021, Blanca released an autobiography titled Breaking the Mold. The book details her difficult past, being born to Mexican immigrant parents, living in poverty, being abused and bullied all while learning to speak English, her Malibu home being destroyed in a California wildfire, and losing her mother unexpectedly.

Throughout the book, she describes her resilience and the tools she used to still be a success story in spite of her hardships. Blanca won an award for Favorite Inspirational book in 2022 for Breaking the Mold.