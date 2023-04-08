Less than two months after giving birth to her fourth child with Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively is back in a swimsuit as if she never left.

The Gossip Girl alum took to social media to share a rare glimpse at life behind the camera, including a family vacation in paradise.

Blake’s 38.9 million Instagram followers were the first to receive the riveting content, containing bikinis, beaches, and family.

The post garnered a lot of attention, partially due to Blake’s appearance less than two months postpartum.

Fans showered Blake with love, dropping over 3.7 million likes and thousands of comments.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Blake’s reveal was also a chance for celebrity lovers to catch a peek at the actress and her hunky actor husband.

Blake Lively vacations with her family after giving birth to fourth child

The first image saw Blake in selfie mode, rocking a fresh face while overlooking lush greenery.

The actress sparkled thanks to a Large Graduated Pink Sapphire 3-Prong Tennis Necklace with 11.03 carats of sapphires. The Jennifer Meyer-designed piece goes for a whopping $30,500 on the ex of Tobey Maguire’s website.

Blake paired the necklace with the Brent Neale Large Carved Amethyst & Blue Chalcedony Shell Pendant made of 18K yellow gold. The seashell necklace has a staggering $9,850 price tag.

The mother of four referenced the pricy piece in her caption, which read, “she sells seashells down by the seashore.”

Blake remained in selfie mode for the second shot, donning the Follow Suit The Emily Top in Brown Ogee, which retails for $140.

A swipe right featured her husband, Ryan, allowing the Green Lantern star to shine while frolicking on the beach.

The final photo included a smiling Blake standing by the pool, with clear skies and bluish-green water, creating the perfect backdrop.

Blake didn’t tag a designer in the last picture and allowed her post-baby figure to speak for itself.

Blake Lively’s diet secrets

Unsurprisingly, getting bikini-ready takes a lot of work, as Blake revealed in an interview with PEOPLE.

Blake shared her secret to weight loss, explaining, “I did no gluten and no soy.”

She added, “Once you remove soy, you realize you’re eating no processed foods. So that’s basically what I did. No processed foods and then working out.”

Although cutting out soy might sound easy, even Blake had trouble avoiding the ingredient.

She continued, “[It] seems like, ‘Oh, that’s really easy to cut that out,’ but then you realize, there’s soy in everything. Like, everything you eat, there is soy in it. Even if it’s healthy, Whole Foods-organic stuff, there’s always soy in it.”

Blake and her team made it work, adding exercise to the equation to get super-toned.