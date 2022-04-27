Blake Lively shows off toned legs in thigh-skimming mini dress

Blake Lively stepped out in NYC for Gigi Hadid’s birthday wearing a thigh-skimming mini dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

When Blake Lively steps out, she really steps out in style! The Gossip Girl star was seen wearing an ultra-short, ultra-tight, fuchsia mini-dress by Sergio Hudson paired with bright red Christian Louboutin heels and a matching red clutch.

The blonde bombshell skipped out on most jewelry except for drop earrings, letting her dress do the talking, and kept her hair down in her signature beach waves.

Blake stepped out for Gigi Hadid’s birthday party in a mini dress

She was out for her friend Gigi Hadid’s 27th birthday party, which was held at the private club Zero Bond in New York City.

A bevy of celebrities was in attendance, including the model’s family, as well as Emily Ratajkowski, Antoni Porowski, Martha Hunt, and Helena Christensen.

Blake showed she can make a day-to-night outfit change extremely fast when she needs to, going from overalls on the farm in the afternoon to the fuchsia dress she showed off Saturday evening.

Gigi was clearly excited about the birthday party, commenting on an Instagram promotion for Blake’s line of non-alcoholic cocktails, Betty Buzz.

Under a video posted by Blake, in which she was playing a bartender, Gigi commented, “Hi what’s ur rate for 3 hrs of bartending 4 bday weekend…nothing hits like one mixed by B.”

Blake wore a much more casual look earlier in the afternoon

Blake spent the afternoon at Martha Stewart’s farm in Katonah, New York where the lifestyle television personality hosted the “Great American Tag Sale.”

The Shallows actress wore a much more casual look at the farm, sporting Reformation overalls, Hermès boots, and a tweed Chanel bag.

She added some glam to the outfit, wearing $60,000 worth of Brent Neale jewelry, including a statement necklace and earrings (which she kept on for her evening look at Gigi’s birthday party). She threw her hair up in a casual messy bun.

Blake posted her overalls look on her Instagram page

Blake posted the outfit to her Instagram page, with the caption, “Overall … it was a good day.”

Followers of the A Simple Favor star were in love with her casual look, with one fan writing, “Overall a beacon of light in my otherwise bleak insta feed.”

Another complimented her jewelry, writing, “accessorized the infinity stones better than Thanos did.”

Blake and husband Ryan Reynolds were spotted out and about the next day

The next day, Blake served up a much more casual look for a stroll around New York City with her husband Ryan Reynolds and her halfsister, Robyn Lively. She threw on a pair of black sweatpants, and a plaid button-down, proving she is a woman of many looks.

Blake and Ryan are set to mark their 10th wedding anniversary coming up in September, so perhaps we’ll see some more of Blake’s fabulous dresses for a night out on the town to celebrate.