Blake Lively pregnant; expecting fourth child with Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively is pregnant with Ryan Reynolds as she is expecting her fourth child in a surprising reveal. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ESBP/starmaxinc.com

Congratulations are in order for actress Blake Lively because she is pregnant!

The Gossip Girl alum attended an event today, and she appeared visibly pregnant.

The 10th Annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit, held in New York City, celebrated powerful women and entrepreneurs, and Blake fit the bill.

Blake appeared in a gold dress on the red carpet, and she cradled her baby bump.

She shares three other children with her actor husband, Ryan Reynolds.

The couple chooses to raise their three daughters, James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2, outside of the spotlight.

Page Six revealed the news that Blake is expecting her fourth child with Ryan Reynolds. Blake has not announced the news on social media, but sources say she is expecting.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Blake shared a bikini picture late last month.

Blake posed in a white bikini with a flat stomach, not providing any indication of a pregnancy.

She posted by a pool in paradise and added the lyrics to a popular Grease song.

The news comes as the Age of Adaline star celebrates her tenth wedding anniversary with Ryan. Ryan and Blake met on the set of Green Lantern back in 2011, where Ryan starred as the superhero and Blake played his love interest. The two hit it off well, marrying the following year in 2012.

Ryan and Blake maintain a relatively low profile, keeping the details of the latest pregnancy under wraps.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds want a normal upbringing for their children

Blake previously revealed that she and Ryan had normal upbringings and the parents want to provide that for their girls.

Blake told Marie Claire in 2016, “Ryan had a nice, normal upbringing, and we want our kids to have the same normal life that we had. We don’t ever want to rob them of what we had, because we’d feel really selfish.”

She also shared that she is very protective of her family. She said, “My family: That’s the thing that I feel most protective of, and the thing that I feel is the most exposed when I feel exploited.”

Blake revealed that while she doesn’t like the paparazzi, it comes with the territory of fame. She continued, “I’d rather not have to deal with it at all, but we knew the lifestyle we were getting into, and while it’s hard… it’s another thing when it’s our child. She didn’t have the opportunity to make a decision about what she wants.”

Congratulations to the Hollywood couple.