Blake Lively is full of jokes as she shows off her growing baby bump. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Celebrity power couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expecting their fourth child together with a bit of humor for 2023.

Both heartthrobs have millions of followers and fans online and love to keep us on our toes, as we’re never certain what they might share.

As the new year kicks off, the couple is anticipating the arrival of their newest family member later this year with a joke.

Blake shared two pictures on her Instagram side by side with a critique of her workout plan.

One picture appeared to be pre-pregnancy as she posed looking slim and trim with trainer Don Saladino, while the second picture shows her with her ever-growing baby bump.

Tagging Ryan in her baby bump, Blake wrote, “been doing @donsaladino ‘s workout program for months now. Something isn’t working.”

Blake Lively, from Serena van der Woodsen to Betty Buzz

It’s been a long time since Blake made her debut in acting, first breaking through with her role as Bridget Vreeland in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants before gaining a large following and recognition for Upper East Sider Serena van der Woodsen in Gossip Girl.

Though she is an acclaimed actress with a slew of films and a handful of television shows and music videos under her belt, she’s also the founder of the business Betty Buzz.

Betty Buzz focuses on non-alcoholic drink options, particularly with cocktail mixers being the star of the show.

On the brand’s website, Blake reveals that she doesn’t drink, but she’s spent a lot of time mixing cocktails anyway, and, “it became clear mixers are the unsung heroes of the drink world and deserve just as much love as alcohol.”

The brand offers a variety of sparkling tonics, seltzers, and sodas and even has recipes available for fans to try out – with or without alcohol.

Blake Lively slams paparazzi outside her home with baby bump pics

It’s not uncommon for celebrities to get tired of the paparazzi following them around and Blake Lively is no exception.

When she and Ryan announced they were expecting their fourth child back in 2022, apparently it was hard for the family to catch a break from people trying to snap pictures of her.

To help them out, Blake shared her own pregnant pictures with them and gave them a stern message.

The caption informed the “11 guys waiting outside my home.” that they “freak me and my kids out.” This suggests people were waiting around for Blake to step outside to snap some paparazzi photos of the actress.

However, she wasn’t totally fed up with the media, as she did include one bit of thanks for certain outlets: “And thank you to the media who have a ‘No Kids Policy’. You all make all the difference 🙏♥️. Much love! Xxb.”

She also thanked her fans and followers for respecting her and her family during this time and for not supporting outlets that constantly share paparazzi pictures of children.