Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds spotted snuggled up during romantic NYC walk

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively enjoyed a romantic walk in Tribeca on Monday. Pic credit: Backgrid

Nearly ten years of marriage, three young daughters, and busy careers have not stopped The Age of Adaline star Blake Lively, 34, and her husband, Free Guy star Ryan Reynolds, 45, from spending romantic quality time together whenever they can.

The adorable couple braved the January cold and bundled up for a romantic daytime stroll around the streets of Tribeca in NYC on Monday.

The Hollywood couple were decked out in navy blue coats, heavy winter gear, and masks, walking arm in arm and enjoying each other’s company.

Fashionably dressed for the weather

The lovebirds, who married in September 2011, made sure to dress appropriately for their chilly winter weather walk.

The Gossip Girl star layered up accordingly in a blue teddy bear fur coat, faded jeans, and boots as she walked with her husband Ryan Reynolds on a romantic walk in Tribeca.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively trying to keep each other warm during a romantic walk on Monday in New York City. Pic credit: Backgrid

Ryan wasn’t as much bundled up as his wife but still dressed for the occasion, opting for an open, blue puffy coat, gloves, a hat, and high-top sneakers.

Ryan Reynolds and wife Blake Lively didn’t let cold temperatures take away from their romantic stroll on Monday in New York. Pic credit: Backgrid

Where did Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively first meet?

The Canadian actor and California-raised actress first met on the scene of the comic book film Green Lantern back in 2011, with Ryan cast as the Green Lantern himself, Hal Jordan, and Blake cast as Carol Ferris, the hero’s love interest.

The couple fell in love in real life, too, and quietly married in South Carolina on September 9, 2012.

Blake and Ryan are now the proud parents of three little girls: James, Betty, and Inez.

What are Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds working on right now?

According to Blake Lively’s IMDb page, she’ll be starring in the film The Husband’s Secret, based on a novel by fictional author Liane Moriarty.

Blake will play Cecelia Fitzpatrick, one of three women whose lives come crashing down following a secret letter written by someone’s husband.

Ryan Reynolds’ IMDb page lists quite a few projects for the upcoming year for the actor already, including Clue, Deadpool 3, Dragon’s Lair, and The Adam Project, which will be released on Netflix in March 2022.

With such busy careers and raising three young kids, it’s nice to see Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds still take the time and care to make their relationship a priority, even if it’s something just as simple as going for a walk on a cold winter day.