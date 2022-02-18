Birthday girl Paris Hilton stuns in leopard print bikini as she poses on a yacht

Birthday girl Paris Hilton stuns in a leopard bikini as she poses on a yacht. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Birthday girl Paris Hilton has proven, once again, that she knows how to live it up.

On Thursday, Hilton posted photos of herself in a leopard print bikini while on a yacht, in celebration of her birthday.

Friend Kim Kardashian led the birthday wishes on social media with throwback photos of the pair.

Paris Hilton posed on a yacht for her birthday

Paris posted about her extravagant day on Instagram.

The 41-year-old socialite posted photos of herself posing on a yacht and in the sand.

Paris wore a leopard-print bikini, black sunglasses, and her hair in a ponytail with a headband. She also held a butterfly print scarf.

Her location was unknown, but set to “paradise.”

She captioned the photos: “Birthday Girl in paradise! Thank you for all the birthday wishes. #ThatsHot #BirthdayQueen”

She also shared a video to her Instagram Stories showing the inside of the yacht, decked out in silver and red balloons.

Paris Hilton shared a video of the yacht, decked out in balloons. Pic credit: @parishilton/Instagram

Kim Kardashian wished Paris Hilton a Happy Birthday

Kim Kardashian took to her own Instagram Stories to wish Paris a Happy Birthday.

She wrote, “Happy birthday @parishilton xo” on a throwback photo of the two of them in velour tracksuits. They both wore oversized sunglasses and had giant, metallic Louis Vuitton bags.

Kim Kardashian wished Paris Hilton a Happy Birthday with a throwback photo. Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim has previously credited Hilton for launching her career. Back in the 2000s, she would follow Paris as she hit the town—and would subsequently be photographed.

Kim even appeared on an episode of The Simple Life, in which Kim cleaned and organized Paris’ closet. While many believed that Kim was Paris’ assistant, that was not the case.

Kim told Recode, “I was not her assistant, but I had an eBay closet organizing company and she was one of my clients.”

Paris’ sister, Nicky Hilton, also posted a tribute to Instagram.

She posted an iconic photo of Paris at her 21st birthday, dancing in a halter dress and rhinestone choker necklace.

She captioned the photo: “Happy Birthday legend!! Love youuuu!”

Paris Hilton recently got married

Hilton got married to Carter Reum last November.

She recently spoke to Ellen DeGeneres about her wedding, which was three days long and included live music by DJ Diplo.

.@ParisHilton told me how she didn’t write her vows until she was walking down the aisle and what she is going to name her future baby. pic.twitter.com/tosWWdVT1p — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 28, 2022

She also mentioned that her honeymoon was an impressive seven and a half weeks long and included visits to Bora Bora, the Bahamas, London, and Dubai.

Paris stated that she would like to start a family and already has the name for a girl picked out—London Marilyn Hilton Reum.