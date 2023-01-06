Billie Eilish’s family home in Los Angeles burglarized

Billie Eilish’s childhood home is swarmed by police as a suspected burglar is arrested. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

A suspect has been arrested after reportedly trying to break into Billie Eilish’s childhood home on Thursday, January 4.

The 21-year-old’s home, belonging to her parents, is located in the Highland Park neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Police Department told TMZ that cops were called to Billie’s home around 9:15 pm.

Apparently, the suspect had jumped and scaled the fence surrounding the property to gain access inside.

Police arrested the suspect, who was allegedly wearing all black clothing and a black mask, due to a “quick-thinking house sitter.”

The news outlet was told how the house sitter, who was not at the property at the time, received an alert on their phone indicating that someone was attempting to break in.

Suspect arrested at Billie Eilish’s family home

Due to the home’s security camera footage and the house sitter not recognizing the individual, they quickly alerted the cops.

The police then arrived at the scene in which they arrested the man who was “one block” away from the Grammy winner’s family home.

It’s reported that nothing is believed to have been stolen during the crime, but police did not confirm if the suspect was successful in entering the home.

Billie was born to actress and teacher Maggie Baird and actor Patrick O’Connell in Los Angeles.

Along with her brother and music collaborator Finneas, she was raised in the Highland Park area.

As British Vogue reports, Billie, real name Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O’Connell, and her brother were homeschooled by their mom at the house.

In their spare time, the two future music stars worked on tracks together, and some of these ended up on her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? back in 2019.

Billie Eilish showed fans her home during Carpool Karaoke

Billie gave a behind-the-scenes look into her childhood home in 2019 when she and James Corden stopped by the property during an episode of Carpool Karaoke.

In the episode which aired in December of that year, Billie and James pulled up to her family home for a tour.

While showing James around, Billie got out her pet spider to show the Late Late Show host.

Billie’s mom, Maggie, also made an appearance in the segment, admitting that it’s been “crazy” watching her daughter become a superstar.

“It’s never not been mind-blowing,” she added.

“The whole experience is so crazy. It’s too amazing.”

The Bad Guy hitmaker also showed James her bedroom and explained their recording process when making music.