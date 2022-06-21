Billie Eilish would ‘rather die’ than not have kids

Billie Eilish opened up about her strong desire to have kids and some anxieties surrounding raising them. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Bad Guy singer Billie Eilish has made her claim to fame and success with her music, but that isn’t the only thing the singer desires.

Though she has worked hard, she has another main goal that doesn’t involve her professional life.

Billie revealed recently that one of her biggest goals is to be a mother and that she has always wanted to have kids.

Billie Eilish says she ‘needs’ to have kids

Though some may think that Billie is only a kid herself at 20 years old, the singer knows that she has always wanted a family and to raise kids of her own, going as far as to say, “[I would] rather die [than not have kids]… I need them.”

Billie keeps her family close to her now as she frequently works with her brother Finneas on new projects.

Billie was also homeschooled and technically graduated when she was only 15 once she passed a high school equivalency exam.

However, she knows that her life experiences may differ from her future children’s experiences and admitted that she has some growing concerns regarding raising children in the United States.

Billie Eilish expresses fear of school shootings when it comes to having kids

One big fear Billie has regarding having children is sending them to school when there are so many school shootings occurring in the United States,

She noted, “Why is it OK to be scared to go to school? … You go to school and be prepared for a life-changing traumatic experience or dying. What? Who? Where is the logic there?”

That’s only one big fear Billie has when it comes to children, as she has additional concerns and fears regarding her ability to raise her children.

She lamented what is perhaps an ages-old question, pondering, “The older I get, the more I experience things, I just think, ‘ugh, what am I going to do when my kid thinks that this is the right thing to do and I’m, like, no, it’s not!’ And they won’t listen to me.”

No parent has all the answers, and hopefully, Billie can accept that children have to learn on their own as adults sometimes.

Billie Eilish talks about depression after her success

Aside from her anxieties about having kids, Billie recently revealed that she experienced a lot of struggles with being in the spotlight after her big success in 2019.

She was only 17 then and revealed during the Telekom Electronic Beat podcast, “I really didn’t love [my success] for a couple of years.”

She wasn’t sure how to navigate her fame at such a young age and admitted she was “very depressed and didn’t even know if I wanted anything that I had.”

Fortunately, things slowed down, and her tour schedule became more tolerable, “and it just became really really enjoyable.”