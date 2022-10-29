Billie Eilish is giving a wink in a self-shot video where she appears topless. Pic credit: @billieeilish/Instagram

Billie Eilish rose to fame with her quirky style and artistic vibe, so her latest share, while slightly odd, was certainly not off-brand.

Billie took to her Instagram Stories for a short clip that she shared with her 106 million fans and followers.

The Ocean Eyes singer’s latest post saw her as she rolled on a bed and made a series of faces.

She started the video with her face smushed inside a plush white pillow before she raised her head and displayed another angle.

Billie showed her natural beauty as she blasted music in the background and even lip-synched to the tunes while gesturing with her free hand.

Her dark hair featured a short bob with black bangs framing her face.

Billie was likely happier than ever to be in her bed following the Australian leg of her world tour.

Billie Eilish wraps up Happier Than Ever tour

Billie completed her Happier Than Ever world tour on September 30, 2022, with a show at Perth Arena in Perth, Australia. The Happier Than Ever tour was Billie’s sixth tour, which celebrated her second album of the same name.

Billie performed for multiple sold-out crowds, beginning with her first show back in February in New Orleans, Louisiana.

After touring in the United States for a few months, Billie hopped across the pond for performances in Northern and Western Europe. In August, Billie headed to Asia before going down under for the remainder of the tour.

And although Billie’s tour has finished, her fans may be in luck.

Billie Eilish drops Happier Than Ever, The World Tour

The same day that Billie completed her tour, she dropped Happier Than Ever, The World Tour with Apple Music.

The concert series showed Billie’s best performances from the tour and offered fans who couldn’t make it a chance to see her live.

She shared information about her latest concert series in an Instagram post featuring clips from the new release.

Billie expressed gratitude for the opportunity to share her world tour with audiences everywhere.

In an interview with NPR, she discussed why she loved performing so much.

Billie said, “There is no feeling like the feeling on stage in front of people that just truly adore you and that you adore, just looking at you and you looking back at them.”

She concluded, “I never want to spend this much time away from doing shows ever again, thank you very much.”