Billie Eilish teases more to come in black lacy bra

Billie Eilish shared a photo dump featuring her in a lacy bra, Justin Bieber, a Zoe Kravitz cutout, and a possum. The first photo was a selfie by Billie as she looked up at the camera and showed a peek of her black lacy bra.

The eccentric singer shared the photos on her Instagram, where she promised there was more coming.

Billie had an exciting month as she graced the red carpet of the 2022 Met Gala and received favorable reviews for understanding the assignment in her custom Gucci gown.

Billie received acclaim during an interview released today. One Directioner Harry Styles praised the young singer and credited her with his liberation.

Billie Eilish in a lacy bra teases more to come, rescues possum

Billie Eilish shared a stream of delightfully random photos on her Instagram. She received more than 8 million likes from her 103 million followers on the platform.

The random photos included a few fun cameos, including one from her pal, Justin Bieber, as they snuggled.

Her bands graced her forehead and framed her face. She wore a blue-green butterfly necklace that matched her stunning eyes.

She showed a video where she wore gloves to rescue an adorable baby possum.

Another seemingly random video showed Billie as she grabbed an award show cutout of Zoe Kravitz and kissed it before placing it back where she found it.

Billie wrote in the caption, “hi🙇‍♀️ here’s some cute things from the last few months & i have MORREEEE COMING.”

Her fans expressed excitement for what Billie shares next.

Harry Styles praises Billie Eilish ahead of his new album drop

Harry Styles is releasing a new album called Harry’s House this week and doing press to promote his work. In an interview with Variety, Harry discussed his music, career, and why Billie Eilish is a breath of fresh air.

Harry said that Billie made him feel less young. He explained, “I think being in the band, I’d always felt like we were really young…”

He then recalled seeing even younger Billie Eilish. He said, “And I had a moment seeing [Billie] do this at such a young age where I felt like, ‘I’m not that young anymore.’ And for a while it was, how do you play that game of remaining exciting?”

Finally, Harry said that Billie represented artistic liberation for him and his over analyzation. He shared, “This is so unbelievably liberating to go, ‘I just want to make good music.’ That’s it. That’s what I want to do. And everything else is what it will be. And that’s kind of it.”

2022 is shaping up to be another great year for Billie and Harry.