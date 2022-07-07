Billie Eilish teases bikini, crouches low to be ‘home again’

Billie Eilish enjoyed some rest and relaxation at home while playing in the backyard in a bikini. Pic credit: @billieeilish/Instagram

Billie Eilish seemed to be enjoying some much-deserved downtime in her hometown of Highland Park in Los Angeles after spending the past few months doing some state-to-state and out-of-country hopping for her Happier Than Ever tour.

Teasing fans with some peeks at the top of her black bikini, Billie and a group of her friends got undressed for a little backyard photo session and water cool-down.

Billie crouched down in a bikini while spending time at home

Sharing a slew of new pics to her Instagram page, Billie left fans wanting more as she denied them a full view of her swimwear and kept herself wrapped up in a colorful beach towel, one of her female friends unabashedly letting their summer body be on display in their own, respective two-piece behind her.

The pals looked to be having a good time together as they played around with Billie’s phone camera, the friend making some pouts for the lens while Billie bent low to give a crouched-down, winning grin.

The 20-year-old singer, who has snagged an impressive seven Grammy awards and an Oscar for Best Original Song in her short few years in the music spotlight, kept her jet-black tresses pulled up into a cute, messy up-do, a golden scrunchie holding each strand in place on the top of her head while her wispy bangs hung down just over the tops of her eyes.

Fans could catch glimpses of Billie’s bikini top as the thin shoulder straps poked out from the towel that kept her concealed from her bust down to her legs as the singer captioned the series with a simple “home again.”

Billie also shared photos of some fourth of July celebrations she and her group partook in together, posting snaps of a firework display and a mess of used-up pyrotechnic devices that had clearly been put to good use for the holiday weekend.

Billie came to Charlie Puth’s defense

As Billie gets some rest before hitting the road, and air, once more for shows in the United States and parts of Asia, fans will likely be hoping for more fun and flirty snaps from the young musical sensation.

While they wait, many may refresh their memories regarding just exactly why they adore the singer so much with a little review of a time when Billie rushed in to defend one of the industry’s greatest artists.

In January of this year, Billie made sure to let the world know she was not here for any fellow-artist slamming as she quickly defended singer Charlie Puth from producer Benny Blanco.

Benny reportedly went on a TikTok tirade, slamming Charlie after the singer shared a video of himself creating one of his songs using his enviable collection of sound machines and instruments.

“Shut up, Charlie. You didn’t just make this song. You probably made this song two months ago and trying to squeeze every promo you can out of it. F**king loser,” Benny quipped at the artist.

Billie jumped in to share her opinion of the producer’s judgmental statement, posting her own response to Benny, saying “What do you do all day, Benny? The same thing. Literally, the same thing.”