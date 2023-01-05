Billie Eilish stuns in a shoulderless dress for Vogue with an important message

Billie Eilish shares a selfie taken in Belgium. Pic credit: @billieeilish/Instagram

Billie Eilish sent an important message as she stunned in a shoulderless dress for Vogue.

The 21-year-old singing sensation posed for the editorial by Academy Award-nominated writer and director, Mike Mills for the magazine’s January digital cover.

For the cover story, Eilish joined a group of young climate activists and organizers to speak about the planet’s future.

The Gramming-winning artist was styled by Tonne Goodman in a stylish off-the-shoulder top and trousers covered in cherub print. The sustainable outfit comes from Balmain.

In the photo, Eilish accessorized with silver necklaces and small pearl drop earrings. She went with her classic brunette fringe haircut to complete the edgy look.

Billie shared the cover with her 107 million Instagram followers and delivered a climate change message in the caption.

“our future ♥️ directed by mike mills,” she continued, “thank you @voguemagazine for letting me share this message about community, justice, and the future of our planet with these important voices.”

Billie Eilish reveals her hope for climate change with Vogue

Billie has put words into action when it comes to climate activism.

During her Happier Than Ever world tour last year, she set up Eco-Villages at her concert venue. She convinced fashion house Oscar De La Renta’s creative directors to stop selling fur after she wore a dress from them to the 2021 Met Gala.

In addition, she was joined by eight climate activists for the cover story to discuss their plans to heal the environment.

In the interview with Vogue, the singer was asked what she hoped for regarding the climate. She responded with the following, “We all wish that we could just do it ourselves. I wish I could just make changes in my life and save the world alone,” she said while laughing at her grandiosity.

She continued, “Grow my own food and live off the grid. Erase my carbon footprint. But all that does is erase me. When really, if every single person just did half of what they should do, we could fix this.”

Billie Eilish’s workout routine

In an interview with Apple Music last year, Billie confessed to becoming a gym rat after dealing with multiple injuries that affected her on-stage performances.

She said the fitness routine changed her life and involved developing bone strength.

While Billie hasn’t yet revealed exactly what her daily grind in the gym consists of, her focus on developing bone strength suggests that it involves weightlifting or resistance band training.

She also mentioned that she used to dance for about 12 hours a week before suffering multiple injuries, suggesting her gym routine involves stationary movements.