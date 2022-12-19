Billie Eilish stuns in a festive minidress to celebrate turning 21

Billie Eilish flashes her ocean eyes in a cute selfie. Pic credit: @billieeilish/Instagram

Billie Eilish has turned 21, and the pop star welcomed the milestone birthday with style. She was pictured in a stunning minidress with a Christmas holiday theme.

The beauty partied the night away as many of her friends and family wished her a happy birthday on social media.

Last week, the singer completed the Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever, The Hometown Encore, bringing out Childish Gambino.

The concert, which took place two days before her birthday, started with her family singing Happy Birthday to You on stage.

A friend of Billie’s, Marin Eli, shared a photo with the singer in which she was in full party mode paying attention to something off-camera.

Despite the wild photo, she looked stunning in the Xmas-themed red dress. “happy birthday billie. And to all a good night,” he wrote in the caption.

The Bad Guy singer treated her Instagram followers to a childhood photo to celebrate her birthday.

Billie Eilish models her new Nike Air Force 1

The pop sensation debuted her eco-friendly Air Force 1 collaboration with Nike just in time for the holiday shopping spree.

Eilish rocked the desert photoshoot in which she posed with her signature oversized outfits and her beige and black AF in five photos in an Instagram post.

“my new @nike AF1 low is hereee ☺️ available now on store.billieeilish.com! hope you love both the mushroom and sequoia🙃,” she wrote in the caption.

Billie previously gushed about her sustainable sneakers, which adhere to her commitment to an eco-friendly lifestyle.

“i loved that we were able to use leftover material from my AF1 high launch to create this shoe and i’m so happy with how it turned out,” she wrote in the caption of the post teasing the launch last month.

The limited-edition shoe is available in most major retailers such as Amazon, Revolve, Net-a-Porter, StockX, and on her website.

Billie Eilish responds to critics of her new relationship with Jesse Rutherford

In an interview with Vanity Fair last month, Billie opened up about dating Jesse Rutherford.

Her fans were less than happy that she is dating The Neighborhood singer when they went public due to their 10-year age gap.

She told the outlet that the pair inspire each other and added that she is happy in the relationship. When it comes to those judging her relationship, Billie said, continuing:

“Say what you need to say, but, like, I am in control right now. I did this,” she said before gushing about his looks.