Billie Eilish shares pictures with her adoring fans for one of her last reveals as a 20-year-old. Pic credit: @billieeilish/Instagram

This holiday season, Billie Eilish used her social media to spread holiday cheer in true Billie style: an eye-catching photo dump of her final week as a 20-year-old.

One photo showed the singer clad in a plaid mini skirt and black stockings.

She paired the look with a red holiday-themed tie and fishnet tights with bows decorating the front. Behind Billie, down the hall, was a decorated Christmas tree, adding to the holiday vibes of the shot.

As fans know, the singer’s 21st birthday is December 18–less than one week away and exactly seven days before Christmas.

While Billie prepared for the exciting holiday and her birthday, she treated her fans to a look at her personal life.

Billie chose Instagram to share a jam-packed carousel of images with her 107 million followers.

The lovely shots showed the singer as she prepared for Christmas in the Big Apple and took some of her famous mirror selfies.

Billie Eilish shares stunning holiday photos

Billie let the photos do the talking, choosing a Christmas tree emoji as her caption. The post was well-received, earning 2.4 million likes and countless comments, many from adoring fans.

She started the carousel strong, looking fabulous in an elevator wearing a black vegan leather jacket, a red beret, and sunglasses. Billie looked adorable as she headed to the ground floor with her hands in her pockets and a smile on her face.

The second part of the post was a video, presumably taken by Billie, in Central Park. The night shot showed rain pouring and hitting the ground covered in yellow leaves.

The third image was a sweet holiday picture from Billie’s childhood that was certain to warm the hearts of her followers.

A swipe right showed Billie from the neck in a white dress shirt and black and white plaid miniskirt.

As Billie’s personal life thrives, she also has a lot going on in her work life.

Billie Eilish partners with Nike for SNKRS drop

Today, Billie fans can try to get her latest collaboration with Nike, which she announced last month. Fans can visit Billie’s website, where her Air Force One sneakers, made of upcycled material is now available.

She also revealed that fans can purchase the Air Force Ones on the SNKRS app tomorrow while supplies last.

Billie’s caption read, “reimagined my @nike air force 1 !!! i loved that we were able to use leftover material from my AF1 high launch to create this shoe and i’m so happy with how it turned out. launching dec. 13th on store.billieeilish.com and dec. 14th on the SNKRS app ;)))).”

As with many of Billie’s ventures, the Nike collaboration is certain to sell out, so fans will need to act quickly.