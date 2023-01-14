Billie Eilish hit the gym in Los Angeles wearing spandex shorts as she started the new year with a focus on health. Pic credit: @billieeilish/Instagram

Billie Eilish started her 2023 with her best foot forward as she hit the gym to promote physical fitness.

Paparazzi caught the Ocean Eyes singer hopping into a car after a workout session in her native Los Angeles.

Billie was all smiles as the fresh-faced singer rocked a natural glow, likely from her sweat session. She seemed to be in good spirits, laughing at photographers and displaying a cheerful demeanor.

The 21-year-old wore a white t-shirt and brown spandex shorts, dressing appropriately for a workout. Billie’s hands were full, with a bottle of water to stay hydrated and Aquaphor. She also had a black vegan leather backpack filled to the brim.

The songstress sported a black baseball cap with her dark locks secured in a ponytail.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Billie donned stylish white sneakers with orange detailing and white socks.

Pic credit: BACKGRID

Billie Eilish releases new Air Force Ones with Nike

Although Billie didn’t wear Air Forces Ones during her recent trip to the gym, she has previously represented the brand.

Last month, Billie announced to fans that they could purchase her Air Force Ones collaboration with Nike. Billie previously worked with the shoe giant to drop a line of shoes featuring upcycled material.

The shoes were a big success, so her decision to team up with Nike again wasn’t surprising.

Her caption read, “reimagined my @nike air force 1 😇😇 !!! i loved that we were able to use leftover material from my AF1 high launch to create this shoe and i’m so happy with how it turned out. launching dec. 13th on store.billieeilish.com and dec. 14th on the SNKRS app ;)))).”

Billie revealed that the shoes would be available on the SNKRS app while supplies last.

Billie Eilish talks fitness

With her own line of shoes, Billie can always work out in style.

She also committed to strengthening her bones after an ankle injury on stage. Billie started working out regularly to become stronger, and she was surprised at how much she enjoyed hitting the gum.

Speaking with Apple Music, she revealed that she had become a gym rat since starting her fitness journey.

Billie said, “And more seriously for the last, like, four months, I’ve been like completely changing the way that my life is involving fitness.”

The songstress explained that her ankle injury was a life-changing moment and that she now exercised to avoid injury in the future.