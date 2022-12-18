Billie Eilish shared a crowd surf ahead of her 21st birthday as part of three concerts in Los Angeles. Pic credit: @billieeilish/Instagram

Billie Eilish showed that she could please her fans in a delightful display of spontaneity at a recent concert.

Billie treated her 107 million Instagram followers to new content from her recent sold-out appearances.

For those out of the loop, Billie had three sold-out performances in her native Los Angeles last week.

She performed at Kia Forum, bringing surprise guests like Childish Gambino and Khalid to share the stage.

Ahead of her 21st birthday, Billie decided to take an extraordinary step by crowd surfing at a live concert.

Billie shared two jam-packed photo dumps with a look at her concert experience for those unable to attend.

Billie Eilish shares pictures from the Happier Than Ever tour

The Ocean Eyes singer has shown love to her fans in the past, but her latest performance was next level.

The crowd erupted with enthusiasm as Billie was lifted in the air, and fans looked thrilled to have the singer so close to them. With security guards closely watching the singer, she enjoyed the moment as much as her fans.

A swipe right showed Billie’s silhouette on stage as she amped up the crowd and performed with great energy.

Another shot showed Billie getting major air, rocking spandex and leg-warmers as she jumped with her arms near the sky.

The next carousel showed Billie sharing love for her special guests who joined her during the performance. Dave Grohl and Donald Glover shared special moments with the singer, and those memories were captured on camera. She thanked the talented guests who joined her on stage in a heartwarming caption.

With all that going on, Billie still had time to drop a new line with Nike, her longtime partner.

Billie Eilish releases new Air Force Ones with Nike

Billie dropped a collaboration with Nike featuring upcycled Air Force Ones, a modern take on the classic shoe.

Last week, Billie revealed that fans could buy her Air Force Ones on the SNKRS app while supplies last.

Billie’s caption read, “reimagined my @nike air force 1 !!! i loved that we were able to use leftover material from my AF1 high launch to create this shoe and i’m so happy with how it turned out. launching dec. 13th on store.billieeilish.com and dec. 14th on the SNKRS app ;)))).”

Fans can purchase the Nike X Billie Eilish AF-1 Low Sp Mushroom for $130.