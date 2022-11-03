Billie Eilish added to her collection of legendary photo dumps with an unexpected post showing off her flexibility. Pic credit: @billieeilish/Instagram

At just 20 years old, Billie Eilish has long been a woman of many accomplishments.

But her latest feat may be the most unexpected, as the talented songstress showed off her flexibility in a social media post.

Billie took to her Instagram, where she has frequently provided her 106 million followers with photo dumps containing random pictures from her life.

Last night was no exception, as the Ocean Eyes singer posted a series of dressing room, backstage, and shopping shots. The share earned Billie 3.6 million likes and more than 11k comments.

Billie let the photos do the talking, opting for a series of emojis as her caption.

The first photo showed Billie in selfie mode as she captured her reflection at a clothing store.

Billie Eilish shows flexibility in photo dump

Billie wore a Tupac Shakur shirt, a baseball cap, and her signature loose jeans with a belt. A swipe right showed the musical artist as she sang a tune with her smoky voice on point.

The clip featured Billie with a microphone in hand as she belted out on a stage with dark lighting.

Billie took things to a penthouse in another photo, rocking the same Tupac outfit from the opening picture.

There was also a video featuring her friend with a frog as the animal-loving singer showed her soft side.

The seventh photo from the jam-packed photo dump showed Billie in red shorts with a black bodysuit. She held the hand of a friend and did a split, placing her hand under her face with a smile as she struck a pose.

Billie Eilish x Nike collaboration

Billie has capitalized off of her signature baggy clothing style with a Nike collaboration.

A post announcing the collection read, “everything sequoiaaaaa 😋 !!!!!! my new @nike collection🙃🙃 launches oct. 13th on store.billieeilish.com and oct. 14th on the SNKRS app & selected retailers 🎃🐊.”

She announced the release last month for her Nike collection, featuring her neutral clothes and excess fabric. The collection featured tracksuits and sweatpants in green and tonal hues as the singer invited fans to dress like her.

Billie directed her fans to download the SNKRS app or visit her website to get her latest styles.

Billie’s collection aligned with current trends of reducing plastic pollution and moving away from fast fashion, which has detrimental effects on the planet. Unsurprisingly, the collection rapidly sold out, indicating that it was a success among fans.