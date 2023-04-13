This Easter, Grammy-winning songstress Billie Eilish made headlines as she celebrated the holiday with her boyfriend and shared a glimpse at her festivities with fans.

Since Billie has been notoriously private about her personal life, fans were likely delighted when she posted on Instagram.

Billie’s 109 million Instagram followers were the first to receive the holiday-themed content, and they rewarded their favorite singer with 11 million likes.

The Ocean Eyes singer opted for a nine-part carousel with a wide array of fashion, food, and love. The latter category, of course, left fans curious and wondering.

Unsurprisingly, Billie’s Easter ensemble was nothing short of fabulous.

In the images posted on Instagram, Billie elevated her signature oversized look with a floral dress.

Billie Eilish celebrates Easter with beau Jesse Rutherford

Billie’s gown had a touch of spring magic with billowing sleeves and an off-the-shoulder look.

The 21-year-old added feminine energy to the ensemble with white fishnet tights. Billie’s outfit captured her fearlessness and willingness to try new styles.

The first image showed Billie’s legs, with fishnets and embellished hearts decorating the kneecaps. Billie’s boyfriend, Jesse, rested his tattooed hand above her knee, and it seemed like the post was a statement to naysayers.

Another shot featured Billie, her precious pup, and a bouquet of flowers.

A swipe right revealed Billie on a floral upholstered bench, rocking the same floral dress, with her dog keeping a watchful eye underneath.

As for the food, her vegan lifestyle posed little difficulty for Billie to find tasty treats during this festive occasion.

The Instagram carousel featured delightful vegan snacks that perfectly suited the holiday theme while adhering to her dietary preferences.

The photos exhibited Billie’s unrivaled fashion sense and provided rare glimpses into her private life, showcasing tender moments between Billie and her boyfriend.

Perhaps the most exquisite aspect of the intimate snapshots was Billie’s genuine expression of joy.

The artistic sensation has continued to inspire millions, and witnessing her happiness on this Easter holiday was heartwarming and humanizing.

Billie Eilish’s vegan diet

Billie told Vogue in 2021 that she had been a vegan for seven years. Growing up in Los Angeles, veganism was incredibly popular and a natural fit for the singer.

Regarding Billie’s diet, the 21-year-old said her vegan lifestyle was likely here to stay.

She explained, “Once you know that kind of thing and you see it, it’s really hard to go back.”

Billie chose the diet for ethical purposes rather than health benefits.

She continued, “I just can’t go on in my life knowing what’s going on in the animal world and like, not doing anything about it.”

Billie’s adherence to maintaining a lifestyle driven by social consciousness and her consistency have secured her spot in the heart of millions.