Billie Eilish shares a series of selfies and random photos with her adoring fans. Pic credit: @billieeilish/Instagram

Billie Eilish showed that her love for animals extended beyond her vegan diet; the talented songwriter featured a few precious puppies in her latest social media post, where she also revealed an exaggerated chest.

Billie took to her Instagram today to share a jam-packed carousel of photos with her 107 million followers and fans.

The artistic and quirky songstress has made a name for herself in the Instagram world for her delightful photo dumps, which have contained everything from animals to backstage pictures and fashion shots.

The latest reveal was no exception as Billie showed a day in her life, which included a famous friend. With American Thanksgiving right around the corner, Billie treated fans to another round of random shots featuring precious puppies, an outdoor dinner, and a very exaggerated chest.

Fans can likely anticipate more content from the singer as her 21st birthday is next month.

Billie let the photos talk, opting for a simple phone emoji as her caption.

Billie Eilish gets silly with photo dump share

Billie opened the carousel strongly with a selfie taken from an outdoor walk with her adorable gray dog. The Ocean Eyes singer worked her angles, holding her phone in the air with her leashed dog in the background. Billie wore her signature head-to-toe black, adding a backward-facing baseball cap and a bare face.

The second picture showed another adorable pooch — only this one was tan. The dog enjoyed a nap with paws in the air, curled up next to the singer, whose eyes also appeared closed. She wore a white shirt and black sweats with a horizontal-striped hat.

The next shot showed Billie and her crew enjoying a blurry bite on a sidewalk with everyone digging into their tasty treats.

Another image had the dog from picture two showing extra love to Billie’s friend.

Billie got silly during another part of the carousel, wearing a white t-shirt with a very exaggerated chest. Billie posed upside down on a modern couch, committing to getting the perfect shot.

Kaia Gerber struck a pose in another picture, looking like she belonged on a Vogue magazine cover.

Finally, Billie shared one of her Gucci billboards from her old Hollywood advertising campaign that dropped in September. The billboard for Gucci eyewear showed Billie in a pink convertible with her head resting on her Gucci-adorned arms.

Billie Eilish serves as Gucci Eyewear face

At only 20 years old, Billie has served as the Gucci face on numerous occasions, rocking an upcycled gown by the designer at the 2022 Met Gala.

So Billie’s inclusion as the face of Gucci Eyewear was no surprise when Monsters and Critics revealed the news in September.

Gucci chose Billie to promote the newest eyewear line, and she did it flawlessly, serving looks and working her angles.

Billie added her old-school cool vibe to the shoot, posing in a satin scarf in a vintage automobile.

Billie’s face certainly influenced more Gen Z eyes to check out the classic Italian designer, if only just to look.