Billie Eilish is expanding her empire as the gifted singer reveals another exciting development with one of her business ventures.

The Ocean Eyes singer has a lot of successful projects on her plate, including multiple launches with Nike, a partnership with Italian designer Gucci, and a second launch with Billie Eilish Fragrances.

Over the weekend, the 21-year-old celebrated the latter by announcing the increased availability of her perfume, Eilish No. 2.

The California native directed her 108 million Instagram followers to a social media page for her fragrances, where the announcement occurred.

Billie launched her first perfume, Eilish Eau de Parfum, for those out of the loop in 2021. The fragrance had hints of vanilla, cacao, and amber for a sweet and spicy finish that received a lot of love. In November 2022, Billie dropped a follow-up fragrance, affectionately dubbed Eilish No. 2, perhaps an homage to Chanel No. 5.

Fans had to visit a website designed solely for perfume sales to get the fragrance.

But now, Billie’s perfume has become more accessible, thanks to a deal with Ulta.

Billie Eilish’s Eilish No. 2 is available at Ulta

Billie’s sophomore perfume has a different energy, with a more mature fragrance in alignment with her development. Accordingly, Billie shot a campaign that reflected the perfume’s energy, striking a pose in black while covered with rain.

In the social media post shared over the weekend, the talented songwriter lounged in a puddle with her head resting on one hand. Billie’s other hand held the bottle of her latest perfume.

She gazed intensely into the camera with piercing blue eyes and winged eyeliner. Billie rocked a black spaghetti strap ensemble with a spotlight casting shadows on her body.

The artist’s second fragrance has hints of Italian bergamot, apple blossom, and black pepper, creating a dark and woodsy scent.

A caption read, “Eilish No. 2 is now available on Ulta.com 🖤.”

A press release by Billie revealed, “I really liked the idea of a darker, rainy world for Eilish No. 2. We started with the original Eilish elements of warmth and sweetness, but then added spicy and woodsy elements for a more sultry, and wet feeling.”

Fans can purchase Eilish No. 2 on Billie’s website for $72 or at Ulta Beauty.

Perfumes aren’t the only products that Billie has promoted in recent months.

Billie Eilish becomes the face of Gucci Eyewear

Billie also has a successful partnership with Gucci. The songstress has forged a relationship with Gucci’s creative director, Alessandro Michele. Billie donned an upcycled Gucci ensemble to the 2022 Met Gala, making headlines and commanding attention.

Months later, Billie became the face of Gucci Eyewear.

She starred in a retro Hollywood Hills, rocking the Cat eye optical frame, retailing for $465, and the Square optical frame, retailing for $435.

At just 21 years old, everything Billie does appears to turn to gold.