Billie Eilish returned to the scene of the crime as the talented 21-year-old struck a pose at the 95th annual Academy Awards.

The Bad Guy songstress was among many celebrities congregating at the Dolby Theater to watch Jimmy Kimmel tell jokes and famous faces receive accolades.

Guests also had the chance to watch Lady Gaga and Rihanna captivate with magnificent performances.

As for Billie, she walked the red carpet in all-black attire, which has become a signature look. The singer had a date — her boyfriend, Jesse Rutherford.

Fans of the songstress likely recall that Billie and her brother Finneas captured an Oscar last year for their work on No Time to Die, which won Best Original Song. Although Billie didn’t win an Academy Award like last year, she certainly dressed like a winner.

A social media page for Vogue magazine shared an intriguing clip featuring Billie as she posed for the paparazzi.

Billie Eilish delivers fashion win in Rick Owens at the 95th annual Academy Awards

Billie was a vision in a Rick Owens gown with dramatic black tulle and a deconstructed garment.

The Rick Owens creation has thick spaghetti straps and a bodycon dress on the lower layer. On top of the skintight piece, the stylish dress had sheer sleeves and a plunging neckline. Finally, another layer of excess material flared outward before fashionably touching the ground.

As for Billie’s makeup, she opted for dark-winged eyeliner, highlighting her stunning blue eyes.

The singer’s hair was sleek and straight, with bangs gracing her forehead and tresses falling past her shoulders.

Billie has incorporated gothic-chic energy into her red-carpet appearances and her business ventures.

Last year, Billie released a second version of her fragrance, and she brought the same gothic glam energy to the advertising campaign.

Billie Eilish releases Billie Eilish Fragrances

Billie has released two iterations of her self-titled fragrances, and the scents have evolved with the singer. Billie and her team have dubbed the first and second efforts Eilish No. 1 and Eilish No. 2, respectively.

The singer touted her latest fragrance efforts in a press release — detailing the thematic changes of her second product.

While her first Billie fragrance contained warmth and sweetness, her second perfume was woodsy and wet.

The California native captured the woodsy essence not only in the fragrance but also in the advertisement for the product. She struck a few poses underneath the rain, wearing a beautiful dark dress with tulle.

Fans can purchase the perfumes on the Billie Eilish Fragrance website and at Ulta Beauty for $72.