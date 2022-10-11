Billie Eilish sends an explicit message in white t-shirt

Singer Billie Eilish with a fringe haircut for a selfie. Pic credit: @billieeilish/Instagram

Billie Eilish got cheeky in a new snap, sharing an explicit message on her graphic tee.

The 20-year-old pop star has been busy as she continues to build on her success. She is currently on her sixth concert tour in support of her second studio album, Happier Than Ever, released in 2021.

She followed up the critically-acclaimed project with the EP Guitar Songs, which was released in July this year.

Eilish showed her humorous side in a photo wearing a t-shirt declaring “I ❤️ C**k,” as she shared a mirror selfie.

The brunette returned to her classic style, rocking a baggy dark blue jacket and matching baggy pants with the white t-shirt.

Billie Eilish flashed a smile on the Instagram Story snap, sharing it with her 106 million followers.

Billie Eilish explains how her upcoming fragrance is inspired by water

The singer-songwriter teased the follow-up to her debut fragrance, Eilish No.2, on her Instagram account.

In an interview with Elle magazine, she opened up about the inspiration behind the new scent.

“Even at the beginning, I knew that I wanted the water world—that was big, creatively. I was like, ‘Water, water, water.’ It has to be rain, water, and darkness, and blah, blah, blah. Let’s try it out!” she said, continuing:

“Let’s try a bunch of things out that are inspired by Eilish but that feel spicy and a little bit more gender-neutral and not really as feminine as Eilish.”

The wildly popular singer’s first fragrance was a hit as fans clamored to get their hands on the scent she created.

Industry sources estimated it surpassed $60 million in sales in its first year, Women’s Wear Daily reports.

Eilish No.2 is set for release in mid-November.

Billie Eilish becomes a ‘gym rat’ after suffering multiple injuries while touring

During a recent interview with Apple Music, the stunning songstress revealed that she works out regularly to stay healthy during her Happier Than Ever tour.

She previously sprained her ankle during a stop in Milan and tripped over stage equipment during her second Coachella performance earlier this year.

“I have been working on my bones and my body…” she said to Zane Love, adding that she has made her fitness changes in the last four months.

“Like I’m a gym rat now, like when the f**k did that happen? I don’t know, but it did. It started with, ‘I can’t get injured anymore, can’t do it, not going to let myself live like that.’ Because I lived like that for years.”

Eilish added that her gym habit has aided her on-stage performance and makes her feel better in general.