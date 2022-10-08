Billie Eilish rolls in the sand on an Australian beach

Singer and songwriter Billie Eilish has some fun in Australia. Pic credit: @billieeilish/Instagram

Billie Eilish was down to have some spontaneous fun, and luckily for fans, she documented the process.

The Ocean Eyes singer treated her 106 million Instagram followers to new photos and videos.

Billie posted the tour-themed slides, which displayed her time down under, with some never-before-seen shots.

Billie recently left Australia and has been posting some of her adventures with her fans.

Today, the singer shared a new video of herself rolling around in the sand on an Australian beach.

Billie wore a black long-sleeve shirt with various phrases written on it, including “Pleasure” and “Excitement.”

Billie Eilish shares never-before-seen Australia content

The first part of the post showed Billie as she struck a pose in an empty arena.

The songstress, who is known for her soft yet dark music, managed to strike the same balance in her wardrobe. She wore dark colors yet added a soft touch with rhinestones and yellow cursive writing. She paired the black shirt with a dark black Sherpa that rested on her forearms.

The second photo featured Billie’s signature blurry photo style with pouted lips and eyes looking toward the ceiling.

Later, she shared a photo from backstage right before she was shot through the bottom of the stage to make a grand entrance during a performance. Another video showed her and a friend as they squealed and rolled down a sand hill for some good old-fashioned fun.

Billie sported chunky silver jewelry with multiple layered necklaces.

In the caption, she wrote, “miss you already.”

Billie is not just a talented singer. She has also committed to promoting the well-being of the planet. For example, she wore an entirely upcycled outfit to the 2022 Met Gala, as she showed she could be fashionable without harming the earth.

Billie Eilish announces Nike partnership

Earlier this week, Billie announced her collaboration with Nike.

Billie has partnered with Nike to raise awareness about plastic pollution. Her new line moves away from fast fashion trends and toward solving the pollution problem.

The new collection has Billie written all over it, featuring designs with her signature baggy style. The collaboration has the colors that fans are accustomed to seeing the singer in, like neutral greens and other tonal hues.

The ethical and sustainable line appears to have sold out just as soon as it was released, which is not surprising given Billie’s incredible following and influence.