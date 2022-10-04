Billie Eilish reveals exciting October release

Billie Eilish has a new exciting release as the creative songstress collaborates with Nike. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Billie Eilish is showing the depth of her talents with a new creative venture involving clothing.

The Ocean Eyes singer took to her Instagram page to reveal a new launch just days after she wrapped up her Happier Than Ever tour with dates in Australia.

Billie shared the slides, which showed a few new looks from her upcoming Nike collaboration, with her 106 million Instagram followers.

Billie quickly received 1.5 million likes and counting for the share.

The first part of the post revealed Billie posed against a tapestry featuring abstract art.

Billie kicked up her legs which featured olive-colored pants matching her beautiful eyes. Her hair was dark, with loose waves and bangs framing her face.

Billie Eilish reveals new Nike release

Billie had a stoic look on her face as she placed one hand on her shoulder and struck a pose.

The second photo featured a pair of Billie’s sneakers with Nike. The shoes had five velcro straps in a fall-themed color, posed on a vibrant-hued cushion.

A swipe right showed a hoodie from Billie’s new lines. The green hoodie had a Nike symbol on the front and Billie’s name on the back. The following photo featured a pair of joggers that perfectly matched the green hoodie from the preceding slide.

A final slide revealed a short-sleeve green t-shirt on a hanger against a wood wall, completing the olive green tracksuit look.

Her caption read, “everything sequoiaaaaa 😋 !!!!!! my new @nike collection🙃🙃 launches oct. 13th on store.billieeilish.com and oct. 14th on the SNKRS app & selected retailers 🎃🐊.”

It looks like the latest drop captured Billie’s essence, as the singer is known for her baggy yet fashionable ensembles.

Billie Eilish discusses signature baggy-clothing look

Billie spoke with Dazed about her signature look and baggy clothing as she explained the reason for her stylistic choice.

Billie was labeled a “rule-breaker” for her fashion choices, but she expressed confusion about the label. She shared, “I’d be like, ‘What rules are there?’ I didn’t consciously go, ‘I’m not gonna do that, I’m gonna do this.’ I [just] didn’t think of myself as being in the realm of those people. I was never comparing myself to them.”

As for Billie’s baggy clothing, she also explained that she forgot what her body looked like because she wore loose clothing so often.

She shared, “There was a point last year where I was naked and I didn’t recognize my body ‘cos I hadn’t seen it in a while. I would see it sometimes and be like, ‘Whose body is that?'”

With Billie’s latest Nike venture, fans can adopt her sense of style.

Billie’s Nike collaboration comes out on October 13.