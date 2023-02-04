Billie Eilish was feeling the romance as the talented singer/songwriter paid tribute to Valentine’s Day and promoted a business venture.

The Ocean Eyes singer, who celebrated her 21st birthday last month, has a lot going on lately. She recently released a new line with Nike featuring upcycled items and dropped a second launch with Billie Eilish Fragrances.

The California native’s most recent share was an extension of her perfume line with a sultry video shared on social media.

Billie put her 108 million Instagram followers to use, capitalizing on her audience with a lovely advertisement.

The ad showed Billie striking poses and wearing lacy lingerie, just in time for February 14.

The post, shared jointly with Billie’s perfume IG account, encouraged fans to check out her fragrance.

Billie Eilish rocks lingerie for Billie Eilish Fragrances

The video began with Billie’s eyes, illuminated by the natural light pouring through the window. The vibe of the video was ethereal and dreamy, two things Billie brings forth with her music.

Billie’s brown tresses surrounded her head beneath her as she lounged casually and struck a few poses.

Next, the camera panned to different parts of Billie’s body, beginning at her feet. The angles showed Billie’s attire as she wore nude lingerie with a short hem.

The release of Billie’s newest fragrance, Eilish No. 2, has brought forth a new side to the talented singer.

When she released the fragrance two months ago, Billie posed underneath artificial rain with a plunging neckline as she frolicked in the elements.

As for Billie’s second scent, it has notes of Italian bergamot, apple blossom, and black pepper for dark and woodsy vibes. Fans can purchase Eilish No. 2 exclusively on Billie’s website for $72.

Billie said in a press release, “I really liked the idea of a darker, rainy world for Eilish No. 2. We started with the original Eilish elements of warmth and sweetness, but then added spicy and woodsy elements for a more sultry, and wet feeling.”

And for those who want more of the singer, Billie has a lot to offer.

Billie Eilish teams up with Nike Air Force Ones

In November, Billie announced her Nike partnership and expressed excitement about the endeavor.

In typical Billie fashion, she put her own personal touch on a pair of Nike Air Force Ones and created stylish, eco-friendly sneakers.

Much like Billie’s 2022 Met Gala dress by Gucci, her latest Air Force One sneakers had upcycled material, reusing waste in the best way possible.

Billie’s caption read, “reimagined my @nike air force 1 ?? !!! i loved that we were able to use leftover material from my AF1 high launch to create this shoe and i’m so happy with how it turned out.”

Billie’s Mushroom Air Force Ones retail for $180.